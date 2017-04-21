News By Tag
Yachts Cabo Charters Announces Luxurious Cruises in Cabo For Marriage Proposals
Yachts Cabo Charters, a premiere full-service private yacht rental service provider, specializing in Cabo private tours on board luxurious yachts
Yachts Cabo Charters has stylishly created marriage proposal cruises in Cabo San Lucas at affordable rates so that guests who are looking to propose to their loved ones can book this special romantic yacht rental package at the best price. With a warm golden sunset at the background, a private yacht charter will create a perfect movie scene for popping that important question to your loved one. While the day turns into night, guests can savor the moment over a glass of champagne on board the marriage proposal cruise in Cabo San Lucas. And to make it even more memorable, you can venture out a little bit further by enjoying all of the yacht's privacy, luxury and comfort with an overnight on board stay. The latest offer on marriage proposal cruise packages is available only for a limited time. Guests can book this package in advance to avail this latest offer at an amazing rate.
A senior official from the PR Department of Yachts Cabo Charters stated, "What could present a more idyllic scenario for your marriage proposal. Treat yourselves to a luxury marriage proposal cruise in Cabo San Lucas complete with the ultimate on board comforts and impeccable five-star service." Further, he said, "If you're looking for the best idea to propose your beloved, then definitely our marriage proposal cruise will make your Big Day the perfect setting for an, I do."
The luxury yacht cruise provided by Yachts Cabo Charters is the perfect venue to kick the romance up a notch and celebrate love in style. With an on board chef who will cook a variety of cuisines to your specifications, and dinner can be served in various areas of the luxury yacht or on a private beach. Other items of interest include a professional photographer, DJ, and live entertainment for this particular occasion in order to ensure that your event is filled with lasting memories. Yachts Cabo Charters has an experienced team that will help you assemble each and every detail for your unique marriage proposal cruise.
If you have any additional questions, feel free to visit: http://www.yachtscabocharters.com
ABOUT YACHTS CABO CHARTERS
Located in Cabo San Lucas, Yachts Cabo Charters is Cabo's leading brand in luxury yachting, offering exciting possibilities for indulging in the ultimate day of days aboard a world-class luxurious private yacht charter. Yachts Cabo Charters has a team of specialists who will expertly customize on board experiences to suit specific requirements and budgets – whether for special occasions, corporate events, innovative team building activities, or simply to sample a taste of the boating high life. The company never overlooks small details, and goes above and beyond for a seamlessly memorable vacation experience to each and every guests. Yachts Cabo Charters is known for providing a luxury boating lifestyle aboard fully crewed yachts with exclusive five-star service by a top-class yacht management team.
http://www.yachtscabocharters.com/
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
Lote A-18 De la Darsena,
Centro, 23450
Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico.
Free Phone: US & CANADA: 702-401-4284
E-mail: info@yachtscabocharters.com
