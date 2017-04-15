 
Whitefish Marketing offer free digital website analysis to businesses at Kent B2B exhibition

 
 
KENT, England - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Kent digital agency (http://www.whitefishmarketing.co.uk/) - Whitefish Marketing - will be exhibiting at the Ashford KentB2B 2017 event on Tuesday 25th April, and offering a free digital analysis at their stand, for businesses to test the SEO performance (http://www.whitefishmarketing.co.uk/free-seo-audit/) of their own website.  Whitefish Marketing have previously exhibited at other KentB2B events in the past with positive outcome and are looking forward to similar results on this occasion.

KentB2B is a popular networking exhibition with 4x events throughout the year covering various locations in the Kent county.  The Ashford KentB2B show has been running for over 25 years and is one of the main attractions in the set of 4. On offer for the delegates during the day are various workshops, industry speakers, networking opportunities, a business breakfast, and of course the opportunity to speak with local suppliers showcasing their services for business operators.

This year, Whitefish Marketing will be hosting a stand close to the entrance hallway (Stand 15). With two members from their digital marketing team on hand, they will be answering questions about online marketing (http://www.whitefishmarketing.co.uk/services/), SEO strategy, Google PPC and any other topic relating to the online development and promotion for your business.

Kayleigh James - Digital Marketing Assistant from Whitefish Marketing commented:

"We've exhibited at various shows in the past, all with great success.  As one of the keynote speaker at our last show, our auditorium was over-packed with the number of delegates who turned up, and we actually had to run back for more literature for the extra attendees!  Whilst we are not a speaker this year, we are looking forward to a good turnout at the Ashford event, as we know it's a popular exhibition with strong foot flow.  This year we will be offering a free digital analysis to businesses looking to examine the SEO strength of their website.  We will have our systems set up on our stand ready for company owners to come along and test out."

Whitefish Marketing
