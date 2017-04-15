Country(s)
GdPicture.NET and ORPALIS win Product and Publisher ComponentSource Awards for 2017
Since joining ComponentSource in 2008, ORPALIS and its flagship product GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK win Top 100 Publisher and Product awards. For 2017, the French company wins three awards: Top 25 Publisher, Top 50 and Top 100 Product.
ComponentSource is a trusted worldwide online reseller of software components and tools for all platforms.
For the year 2017, ORPALIS is in the Top 25 Bestselling Publisher, GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK Ultimate Edition in the Top 50 Bestselling Products, and GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK in the Top 100 Bestselling Products.
The allocation of the awards has been calculated based on real sales orders placed by the ComponentSource customers globally during 2016.
GdPicture.NET is a royalty free document imaging and image processing SDK for WinForms, WPF and Web Development.
The fully-featured toolkit is distributed under 5 editions and 12 optional plugins to develop custom applications.
It covers all document imaging, image processing and document management domains with more than 3 000 functionalities and more than 100 formats supported. The features also include barcoding (1D and 2D), full PDF support, OCR, scanning (TWAIN and WIA) and printing support, annotations, and more.
Companies and organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses, and from all industries (government and public administration, IT, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical services, banking and financial services, insurance, legal, consulting, energy, construction, aerospace, media and entertainment, education, food and beverage, non-profit, and more), use GdPicture.NET for their applications.
Behind GdPicture.NET is ORPALIS Imaging Technologies, founded by Loïc Carrère in 2007 in Toulouse, France.
In 2013 the company is officially recognized as a Young Innovative Company by the French Ministry of Research. Thanks to its innovative technologies and its customized technical support, ORPALIS offers solutions adapted to every budget and need.
Based on the GdPicture technologies, ORPALIS developed several applications for end-users, individuals and professionals, general public and developers: PaperScan Scanning Software, PDF Reducer, DICOM Viewer, and PDF OCR. Millions of users worldwide are trusting the company's expertise for their digitization processes and every-day document management tasks.
The next-generation SDK developed by the company, DocuVieware HTML5 Viewer and Document Management Kit, is also powered by GdPicture.NET and helps developers to build rich Web applications to view and manage documents online.
New major versions for GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware will be released before the end of April.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is specialized in automating large-scale document-based processes, providing document imaging and document-management toolkits as well as software tools for the general public. ORPALIS is creator, developer and owner of the comprehensive document imaging toolkit series released under the brand "GdPicture", now a worldwide known and respected leader in the imaging technologies industry. More than 12,000 developers based in over 70 countries have included GdPicture components in their applications. In 2011 ORPALIS releases PaperScan, marking the beginning of a new line of products meant for end-users. PDF Reducer is launched in 2013. In 2015 a most powerful universal HTML5 viewer and document management kit called DocuVieware is made available to the public. The same year, a software tool for converting scanned documents to the searchable PDF/OCR format, the ORPALIS PDF OCR, is launched. In 2016 DocuVieware Lite Free HTML5 Document Viewer is released.
orpalis.com / gdpicture.com / docuvieware.com
Contact
gdpicture.com/
Contact
ORPALIS Elodie Tellier
***@gdpicture.com
