What New One May Obtain In iPhone Devices
What are the new features can be obtained in the iPhone device?
There are several new features that has been introduced in iPhone and even there is chances to get something new in the upcoming future.Some new features has been listed here which has been recently introduced:
• 3D touch has been introduced in iPhone 6s
• Live camera features in the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s plus
• Advanced wireless technologies with faster Wi-Fi in iPhone 6s
• iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are available gold,silver and space gray metallic finishes
Currently iPhone 10.3 version has been released:
• When the users will rent it,they may see the iTunes movies for free
• New settings with the unified view for the Apple account ID information
• One may know the hourly weather using the 3D touch
• Individual may do the Calendar adds and could do the deletion of unwanted invites
• There is even Home app support to trigger the scenes using the accessories
• Podcast support for the 3D touch
Anyway if anyone requires to know more about the features and qualities of iPhone,they may contact the iPhone technical support team.The tech support team would let you know about the updated features of the iPhone device.They would solve the required problem whatever users are facing right now.Technician will provide the proper guidelines for whatever bugs which users are facing right now.
There are even other ways for resolving the bugs such as online guides and tutorials.These are the easiest way through which the hassles will get solve quickly.This is the convenient way for getting the solution and users are not required to pay any money for this.The only thing,one should make sure that there is proper internet connection.It is the better way to get assistance but it would be always good,if the customer will dial the iPhone technical support phone number.This is quite easy to dial through anywhere and everywhere.
