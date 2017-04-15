News By Tag
ZEDRA is shortlisted twice as Independent Trust Company by WealthBriefing Asia
WealthBriefing Asia nominates firms across the Far East each year who demonstrate a flair for high performance, entrepreneurship and innovation. The ceremony attracts more than 300 professional across the financial, banking and client service industry.
Commenting on the shortlisting, John Ashwood, ZEDRA Managing Director for Hong Kong said,
"The development and liberalisation of China's capital markets presents big opportunities for organisations such as ZEDRA who are in the right place at the right time. Along with our offices in Singapore, we are seeing channels of access that are gradually opening up and promises of big rewards for those organisations which can demonstrate a flexibility and innovative approach to supporting long term, flexible, international wealth management."
Wendy Sim, ZEDRA Managing Director for Singapore also added:
"The past twelve months have been a busy time for the group. In addition to acquisitions in the Benelux countries and opening our new office in Singapore, we have also announced a number of high profile and key staff hires in the region, so we are well positioned to capitalise on the unique proposition ZEDRA Group offers clients – independence and an entrepreneurial flair. The judges were impressed by this level of activity and our rigorous focus on client service, as well as the range of global services we are now able to offer clients from our growing network of offices."
Winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner which will be held in Singapore on June 1st 2017 at the Westin, Singapore.
The WealthBriefing Asia nominations come on the back of ZEDRA's shortlisting for the 2017 Citywealth Brand Management and Reputation Awards as 'Brand of the Year.' These awards were established to highlight the excellence in the area of marketing communications and brand stewardship.
The winners will be announced in London on June 15th.
For further information, please visit www.zedra.com
Media enquiries:
Guy Stephenson
Nacelle Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 8333 9125
Guy Stephenson: gstephenson@
About ZEDRA
ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global offices in 11 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.
ZEDRA's 370 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.
ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.
www.zedra.com
