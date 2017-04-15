 
Industry News





April 2017
The World's largest ladies only shooting event takes place on 10th June 2017

 
 
CHICHESTER, England - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Fur Feather and Fin are proud sponsors of the World's largest ladies-only shooting event taking place on National Ladies Shooting Day! There are events happening all across the country hosted by The Shotgun and Chelsea Bun Club encouraging female guns to get involved, try out the fantastic sport and make some new friends in the process.

The events by The Shotgun and Chelsea Bun Club will take place on the 10th June 2017 in various locations across the UK. Tickets to each individual event can be booked via their website for £42.00 so you too can be a part of the action. The price includes all you will need for the day including a chance to try your hand at clay pigeon shooting, a coaching session, tea and cake as well as many prize giveaways at each individual location!

Get yourself ready for the big day by treating yourself to some new women's shooting clothing from Fur Feather and Fin. You will find an array of high quality ladies tweed, shooting accessories and ladies clothing (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/product/87/ladies-clothin...) to help you out in your shooting adventures, and with National Ladies Shooting Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to treat yourself.


For the chance to win free tickets or some of the other incredible prizes on offer for the National Ladies Shooting Day events, and to keep up to date with the latest news about other exciting events, visit The Shotgun and Chelsea Bun Club's Facebook or Twitter! Then you can keep up to date during the event with #NLSD2017 on Twitter and Instagram.
Source:Fur Feather & Fin
Tags:Ladies Shooting
Industry:Event
Location:Chichester - West Sussex - England
