The World's largest ladies only shooting event takes place on 10th June 2017
The events by The Shotgun and Chelsea Bun Club will take place on the 10th June 2017 in various locations across the UK. Tickets to each individual event can be booked via their website for £42.00 so you too can be a part of the action. The price includes all you will need for the day including a chance to try your hand at clay pigeon shooting, a coaching session, tea and cake as well as many prize giveaways at each individual location!
Get yourself ready for the big day by treating yourself to some new women's shooting clothing from Fur Feather and Fin. You will find an array of high quality ladies tweed, shooting accessories and ladies clothing (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/
For the chance to win free tickets or some of the other incredible prizes on offer for the National Ladies Shooting Day events, and to keep up to date with the latest news about other exciting events, visit The Shotgun and Chelsea Bun Club's Facebook or Twitter! Then you can keep up to date during the event with #NLSD2017 on Twitter and Instagram.
