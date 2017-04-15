News By Tag
Bose L1 Rental Service In NYC At The Best Prices And Terms Available On Front Row Electronics Store
Looking for a reliable rental service for Bose L1 Compact Portable Line Array Systems, Bose L1 Model 1S Single B1 Bass, or Bose B1 Bass Module?
A solo DJ performance or an event of a duration of a couple of hour only and the likes calls for a sound system setup for a certain time. For such a purpose, organizers usually go for Bose L1 rental service and this is quite popular among them. It's now so competitive among service providers that rental service charges often tend to be varying from one to another. Check out charges for online Bose L1 rental service, only to be convinced of their popularity compared to those at local stores.
Front Row Electronics is offering this online Bose L1 rental service in New York City at the most comparative charges. Being it an authorized Bose® Dealer enables it to offer this rental service at the most affordable costs and on convenient terms and conditions.
Front Row Electronics maintains a shipping warehouse network within the east coast. The main stocking warehouse for Front Row Electronics is located in NY. They allow in store pick-ups for orders free of charge. They also offer ground delivery via FedEx within one business day of their order. Remember that their delivery charges tend to vary upon each item.
"We make every effort to ship ASAP on all orders. However, you may contact us to know all about our shipping details," said an executive of Front Row Electronics, www.frontrowelectronics.com
About Front Row Electronics:
For over 30 years, Front Row Electronics has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and world-class customer service. All of their audio products are new and factory fresh, not used, reconditioned or refurbished, which means shoppers can shop with them knowing they'll receive the full manufacturer's warranty.
This store is an Authorized Dealer of every brand name, which includes Bose®, Shure®, Mackie, Zoom, Yorkville, Tripp Lite and Xantrex. Buy any of their products with confidence because the best prices are being given on this store with guarantee. Plus, FREE Ground Shipping service is also provided. In addition, there is reward program by using which buyers can earn Reward Dollars which can be redeemed on future purchases with this store.
We want to make your online audio shopping experience with us something you enjoy doing and make a habit of. This is why we make it our mission to seek out the most appealing, cutting edge products for your entertainment and business needs. Our website is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption technology, which means we are doing everything we can to protect your payment and personal information so you can shop confident.
Got questions? Call us Monday - Saturday, 10am - 6pm EST and we'll be glad to answer any you may have:
Business site:
www.FrontRowElectronics.com
Address:
151 Dyckman Street, New York, NY 10040,
Toll-free Phone Number: (866) 693-7693
(Call between Monday and Saturday, between 10am - 6pm EST).
Mail at service@frontrowelectronics.com
