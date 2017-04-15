Get Rid of Your Passwords! Use Your Phone to Login!

Or was is P@ssw0rds, p@$$w0rds,Pa$$w0Rd5 ... great now I am locked out. The Rage is Real

--For most of the population the answer to this question is a resounding "yes." Not only do most of us agree to have forgotten our passwords, we also noticed the genuine rage expressed over password frustration. Making new passwords, resetting old ones, it is all equally frustrating. #TheRageisReal.With your help we can make this a reality and allow any Wordpress user the ability to login with their smartphone. Please consider backing our project or sharing it with your friends to spread the word. All of our pledges get the upgraded security features we offer on the Kickstarter Campaign so if you want to login in to websites with your fingerprint back this project!Check it out along with all the other packages. Special note for developers we are looking for input on this project while we build and would love to hear you opinions.Or follow us on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/AnchorIDIncBe sure to watch the videos they will explain more about how AnchorID works!