Korenix Exhibiting at CommunicAsia 2017

Please join Korenix at the CommunicAsia 2017 exhibition in Singapore on May 23rd -25th at Booth BQ4-10.
 
 
2017korenix-banner_1090x300_CommunicAsia
2017korenix-banner_1090x300_CommunicAsia
SINGAPORE - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- CommunicAsia 2017, the 28th International Communications and Information Technology Exhibition & Conference, is a 3-day show that brings together the cutting-edge technologies in the communication industry. It is held from May 23rd to 25th in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands, gathering 600+ international leading brands from around the world.

Korenix has prepared a series of products for this show. There will be comprehensive displays of total communication solution to SMART Cities, IoT, Security and Cyber Security, etc. with Korenix Rackmount Manage Ethernet Switch, Din-Rail Ethernet Switch, M12 PoE Switch, and Wireless AP/Gateway/Router. The visitors can choose from various types of products and find the best solution for all kinds of concerns.

Visitor Registration please visits http://www.communicasia.com/to-visit/visitor-pre-registration/ before 5/15/2017.

For more information about Korenix innovative products and technologies, please visit Korenix booth BQ4-10 at CommunicAsia 2017.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Email: sales@korenix.com

Sharon Liu
sales@korenix.com
