Korenix Exhibiting at CommunicAsia 2017
Please join Korenix at the CommunicAsia 2017 exhibition in Singapore on May 23rd -25th at Booth BQ4-10.
Korenix has prepared a series of products for this show. There will be comprehensive displays of total communication solution to SMART Cities, IoT, Security and Cyber Security, etc. with Korenix Rackmount Manage Ethernet Switch, Din-Rail Ethernet Switch, M12 PoE Switch, and Wireless AP/Gateway/Router. The visitors can choose from various types of products and find the best solution for all kinds of concerns.
Visitor Registration please visits http://www.communicasia.com/
For more information about Korenix innovative products and technologies, please visit Korenix booth BQ4-10 at CommunicAsia 2017.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
