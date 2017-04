Korenix Exhibiting at CommunicAsia 2017

Please join Korenix at the CommunicAsia 2017 exhibition in Singapore on May 23rd -25th at Booth BQ4-10.

-- CommunicAsia 2017, the 28International Communications and Information Technology Exhibition & Conference, is a 3-day show that brings together the cutting-edge technologies in the communication industry. It is held from May 23to 25in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands, gathering 600+ international leading brands from around the world.Korenix has prepared a series of products for this show. There will be comprehensive displays of total communication solution towith Korenix Rackmount Manage Ethernet Switch, Din-Rail Ethernet Switch, M12 PoE Switch, and Wireless AP/Gateway/Router. The visitors can choose from various types of products and find the best solution for all kinds of concerns.Visitor Registration please visits http://www.communicasia.com/to-visit/visitor-pre-registration/before 5/15/2017., a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com