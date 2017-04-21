News By Tag
Amazing Benefits of Safflower Oil
Safflower oil has been rather well known for its weight loss properties as it was reported in multiple news websites but that's not entirely what it is used for. Weight loss is just one of the properties given to this rather miraculous tab as it can give multiple health benefits that will make you a more healthy and energetic person overall just from taking a few CLA tabs a day. Here are some of the ways that safflower oil can help to improve your lifestyle and make you a healthier person.
Higher metabolism
Our bodies need CLA in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and allow our bodies to get all the nutrition it needs. This can normally be found in meat and dairy products. Luckily, it can also be found in safflower oil which is extracted into supplements that you can readily buy right now. Virtually the only way to get your recommended 3 grams per day is by taking supplements and safflower oil is the best way to do so. The CLA inside the supplements will actually increase your metabolism, meaning that when you eat it will use more energy and break down the food faster. This means that just from eating, you are using more energy and not going to gain as much fat from what you eat reducing the need for a strict diet.
Muscle growth enhancement and weight loss
It has been proven that the CLA in safflower oil can actually help to enhance muscle growth! The reaction helps to burn fat deposits specifically on the abdomen but less so on other areas. This helps to enhance muscle growth as it can increase insulin sensitivity so fatty acids and glucose pass through the muscle cells membranes away from any fat tissue. This leads to less fat reaching your muscles and allowing it to grow more healthily.
As is widely known, weight loss is also a common use for safflower oil. The Omega-6 acids inside the oil are very useful for this as it causes the body to burn the fat rather than store it. This means you simply have to replace the type of cooking oil you use and don't have to make many alterations to your diet. You may even find that food tastes better!
Boosts the immune system
It has been found that the CLA in safflower oil can actually aid in boosting your immune system and giving increased protection against diseases. The incredible properties of the oil include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticholesterolemic and emmenagogue properties that can help in treating and preventing various diseases and illnesses such as:
-Preventing Heart Disease and various cardiovascular problems.
-Relieving liver problems
-Reduces fat absorption and accelerates your metabolism, reduces your appetite and eliminates fat in the body reducing weight gain and increasing weight loss.
-Slows down aging using antioxidants
-Regulates your blood sugar levels
-Regulates menstruation and menstrual flow
-Improves insulin sensitivity
All these health benefits can be achieved by taking safflower supplements regularly to match your calorie intake.
Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017