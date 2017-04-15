Weekend Salsa Dance Class Atlanta + Latin Night

If you are too busy to attend a Salsa Class during the week check out our Saturday Salsa Classes. Afterwards join us for an evening of Latin dancing the night away. hosted by Dancing4Fun Salsa ATL Dance Studio.

-- Salsa Atlanta & Dancing4fun Presents..3hr Salsa Boot Camp Atlanta GA +Salsa Party-- Includes Evening Salsa Party @ Nemoes next doorto Dancing4Fun Dance StudioDo you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?No Problem! We got your back!!2 - Different levels - Beginner Level & Beyond Basic classDo you want to learn how to dance Salsa but too busy to attend aweekly Latin dance class? Are you visiting Atlanta for theweekend? New in town? Check out our 3hr Salsa BootCamp in Atlanta Ga, every Saturday Afternoon. Singles,Couples, or simply celebrating a special occasion. Itdoesn't matter, I'm sure you guys will have a blast!Whether you are a beginner or have been dancing for a whileand want to learn more Salsa moves. This 3hr Salsa class atDancing4fun dance studio in Norcross GA is for you.Every 3 hr Salsa Boot Camp attendees can also attend our eveningparty for free. This is a great way to practice all the moves you justlearned. Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!Go to our website for all the details.You can also give us a call or text.Time:3-hr Salsa Boot camp1:40pm - Check in2pm - 5pm - 3hr Salsa Class (2 levels)-- Beginner & Intermediate levelsWhere:Dancing4Fun Dance Studio6025 Peachtree ParkwayNorcross Ga 30092770.855.4396 text/call678.304.7(D4F)343Costs:$40/person or $70/couple in advanced$50/person or $90 @ door-- includes Evening Salsa Party @ nemoes Tavern ( next door to Studio)For more information or to pay in advanced:http://www.meetup.com/salsaatlanta/events/Check out our Facebook Fan page:http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Facebook.com/LatinDancingGwinnettfollow us on Twitter & Instagram:http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATLWe also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instructionfor Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 call/text678.304.7D4F(343)