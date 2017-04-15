News By Tag
Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market to Grow at a Double Digit CAGR
"Growing demand for new therapeutic options to treat damaged joint cartilage to drive the global cartilage repair and regeneration market", says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modalities (Cell-Based Approach, Non-Cell-Based Approach), by Procedure Type, by Application Outlook 2022", the market was valued at US$ 410.4 Million in 2016, is expected to provide many lucrative opportunities for existing as well as new players in the coming years. The market has also witnessed significant technological developments in terms of innovation in the past few years. This, in turn, has attracted a large number of major healthcare players as well as many venture capitalists to invest into this swiftly growing segment. All these factors point towards a stupendous growth in cartilage repair and regeneration market in the future.
Till date, various procedures approved for use in clinical practices comprise of Autologous Chondrocytes Transplantation, Cell-Based Cartilage Resurfacing, Microfracture, and Osteochondral Allograft. Additional types of cartilage repair and regeneration procedures include debridement and lavage, and osteochondral autograft. These procedures possess a huge growth potential.
Research Analysis & Highlights
The report is spread in over 100 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future prospect of the Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Industry. The report provides a clear picture of the technology, factors driving the industry growth, and challenges faced by the industry. The report further highlights market segmentation of the industry by types of treatment modality, procedure, application and geography. At the end, a section has been dedicated to the future outlook. With special emphasis on the competitive landscape and dominant players in the market, the research provides valuable information to the investors who are looking to enter into this market.
Some of the report's key highlights include:
Industry growth drivers and inhibitors
Market Segmentation by Types of Treatment Modality, Procedure, Application & Geography
Market share analysis of key players
Trends & Developments
Leading Players in Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
