Cedcommerce to offer upto 60% discount on its Marketplace and addons in its Summer Deals and offers

-- CedCommerce prepares for itsfor its most popular Magento 2 products. The Sale would run from April 21, 2017, to May 5, 2017, where the company promises to offer heavy discounts.to start their online marketplace and Cedcommerce's Basic Magento 2 Multi-Vendor Marketplace users to upgrade their marketplace. The multi-vendor marketplace is an extension that enables users to establish their online marketplace."The sale comprises of several packages whose collective prices are a fraction of the cost of tools when they're purchased individually"claims company's Magento Team Lead, Mudit Shukla. He adds further, "The packages are decided based on the increased demand and popularity of the products".Five packages are offered as a part of Summer Magento Discount sale for Magento 2 usersMulti-Vendor Marketplace Platinum + Vendor Mass Import Export Addon at $299 ( 64.31% OFF )Multi Vendor Marketplace Platinum + Vendor RMA Addon + Vendor Messaging Addon at $440 ( 57% OFF )Vendor Mass Import Export+ Vendor Select & Sell Addon+ Vendor Spring Edge SMS Addon at $149 (24% OFF )Vendor Attribute + Multistep Registration Addon + Vendor Spring Edge SMS Addon at $199 ( 12% OFF )The offered products at the sale can be purchased from the Cedcommerce's website. The 15-day sale will commence from April 21, 2017, to May 5, 2017.Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fuelled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Walmart Magento 2 Integration and Jet Magento 2 integration app being used by 500+ sellers across United Stated of America. And recently, it BECAME THE OFFICIAL CHANNEL INTEGRATION PARTNER OF WALMART. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.