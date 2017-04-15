Cedcommerce to offer upto 60% discount on its Marketplace and addons in its Summer Deals and offers

 
Cedcommerce in its Magento discount sale offers upto 60% or more discounts on its multi-vendor marketplace and its related addons.

Cedcommerce in its Magento discount sale offers upto 60% or more discounts on its multi-vendor marketplace and its related addons.
 
 
Heavy-Magento-Discount-Sale2-732x244
Heavy-Magento-Discount-Sale2-732x244
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- CedCommerce prepares for its Summer Magento discount sale for its most popular Magento 2 products. The Sale would run from April 21, 2017, to May 5, 2017, where the company promises to offer heavy discounts.

This Magento discount sale would enable Magento 2 users to start their online marketplace and Cedcommerce's Basic Magento 2 Multi-Vendor Marketplace users to upgrade their marketplace. The multi-vendor marketplace is an extension that enables users to establish their online marketplace.

Package Deals:

"The sale comprises of several packages whose collective prices are a fraction of the cost of tools when they're purchased individually" claims company's Magento Team Lead, Mudit Shukla. He adds further, "The packages are decided based on the increased demand and popularity of the products".

Packages offered and their Coupon Codes

Five packages are offered as a part of Summer Magento Discount sale for Magento 2 users

1. Multi-Vendor Marketplace Platinum + Vendor Mass Import Export Addon at $299 ( 64.31% OFF ) | Coupon Code SUMPLATINUM

2. Multi Vendor Marketplace Platinum + Vendor RMA Addon + Vendor Messaging Addon at $440 ( 57% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMPLATRMA

3. Vendor Mass Import Export+ Vendor Select & Sell Addon+ Vendor Spring Edge SMS Addon at $149 (24% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMMASSSELL

4. Vendor Attribute + Multistep Registration Addon + Vendor Spring Edge SMS Addon at $199 ( 12% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMATTMULTI

5. Vendor Order + Vendor Multishipping Addon+ Any of the Shipping Addon ( WORTH $99 ) at $149 ( 49% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMMULTISHIP


Sale Details:

The offered products at the sale can be purchased from the Cedcommerce's website. The 15-day sale will commence from April 21, 2017, to May 5, 2017.

About CedCommerce:

Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fuelled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Walmart Magento 2 Integration and Jet Magento 2 integration app being used by 500+ sellers across United Stated of America. And recently, it BECAME THE OFFICIAL CHANNEL INTEGRATION PARTNER OF WALMART. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.

http://cedcommerce.com/blog/cedcommerce-offer-upto-60-dis...

Source:cedcommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Heavy Magento Discount Sale, Magento Advanced Promotions, cedcommerce Magento discount
Industry:Business
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Click to Share