Cedcommerce to offer upto 60% discount on its Marketplace and addons in its Summer Deals and offers
Cedcommerce in its Magento discount sale offers upto 60% or more discounts on its multi-vendor marketplace and its related addons.
This Magento discount sale would enable Magento 2 users to start their online marketplace and Cedcommerce's Basic Magento 2 Multi-Vendor Marketplace users to upgrade their marketplace. The multi-vendor marketplace is an extension that enables users to establish their online marketplace.
Package Deals:
"The sale comprises of several packages whose collective prices are a fraction of the cost of tools when they're purchased individually"
Packages offered and their Coupon Codes
Five packages are offered as a part of Summer Magento Discount sale for Magento 2 users
1. Multi-Vendor Marketplace Platinum + Vendor Mass Import Export Addon at $299 ( 64.31% OFF ) | Coupon Code SUMPLATINUM
2. Multi Vendor Marketplace Platinum + Vendor RMA Addon + Vendor Messaging Addon at $440 ( 57% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMPLATRMA
3. Vendor Mass Import Export+ Vendor Select & Sell Addon+ Vendor Spring Edge SMS Addon at $149 (24% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMMASSSELL
4. Vendor Attribute + Multistep Registration Addon + Vendor Spring Edge SMS Addon at $199 ( 12% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMATTMULTI
5. Vendor Order + Vendor Multishipping Addon+ Any of the Shipping Addon ( WORTH $99 ) at $149 ( 49% OFF ) | Coupon Code – SUMMULTISHIP
Sale Details:
The offered products at the sale can be purchased from the Cedcommerce's website. The 15-day sale will commence from April 21, 2017, to May 5, 2017.
About CedCommerce:
Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fuelled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Walmart Magento 2 Integration and Jet Magento 2 integration app being used by 500+ sellers across United Stated of America. And recently, it BECAME THE OFFICIAL CHANNEL INTEGRATION PARTNER OF WALMART. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.
Contact
cedcommerce
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
