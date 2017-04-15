Anchor ID: Free Version of our Password Replacement Platform

Consider Supporting this Kickstarter Campaign if you were a Clef user.. or if you currently still are!!

End

-- Did you know that if you have a smartphone, then you don't need passwords? Like many technology advances, it takes years for a new product to become available to the public at little or no cost (Velcro was invented in 1941, but not popularized until the 1980's.) Like most cybersecurity companies, AnchorID has only sold its award winning password-replacement platform to Enterprises and Financial Institutions (see the links at the bottom of this page).We want to break that trend, and decided to create this Kickstarter campaign to create three new elements to our platform to make it FREE for everyone by the fall of 2017:, enabling AnchorID to work on any WordPress site. Users will be able to use ONE username and ZERO passwords to log in to any WordPress site that uses our plugin!that performs the same functions as the WordPress plugin.that works with the WordPress and Drupal plugins, and does *not* require an enterprise license. Our existing app on Apple's App Store and Google Play works only if you buy our enterprise product.And, if we exceed our goals, we can add other CMS platforms, and possibly even some SaaS products to our AnchorID for free! If you like the idea of NEVER AGAIN using a password on WordPress and Drupal, consider one of our packages, starting at $5!Here is the link to AnchorID's Kickstarter Campaign!