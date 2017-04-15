News By Tag
Anchor ID: Free Version of our Password Replacement Platform
Consider Supporting this Kickstarter Campaign if you were a Clef user.. or if you currently still are!!
We want to break that trend, and decided to create this Kickstarter campaign to create three new elements to our platform to make it FREE for everyone by the fall of 2017:
1) A WordPress Plugin, enabling AnchorID to work on any WordPress site. Users will be able to use ONE username and ZERO passwords to log in to any WordPress site that uses our plugin!
2) A Drupal Plugin that performs the same functions as the WordPress plugin.
3) A Free Version of our App that works with the WordPress and Drupal plugins, and does *not* require an enterprise license. Our existing app on Apple's App Store and Google Play works only if you buy our enterprise product.
And, if we exceed our goals, we can add other CMS platforms, and possibly even some SaaS products to our AnchorID for free! If you like the idea of NEVER AGAIN using a password on WordPress and Drupal, consider one of our packages, starting at $5!
Here is the link to AnchorID's Kickstarter Campaign!
https://www.kickstarter.com/
End
