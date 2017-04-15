News By Tag
Dr AP Nayak , presented paper on PIVD management at International Ayurevda Congress, London 2017
Dr. AP Nayak , Chief physician of Astang Ayurevda, Bhubaneswar, presented a paper on PIVD management by ayurveda at International Ayurveda Congress, London
Plenary discussions, parallel paper presentation, demonstration, exhibition were some of the highlights of the conference. it was inaugurated by the chief guest Mr. Shripad Yesonaik, honorable minister, AYUSH, government of India. the other eminent guest of honor included Mr. Sinha, the high commissioner of India to UK, Maharaja Toni Nadir, the head of Maharshi Foundation, Dr, Subash Ranade, the head of International Academy of Ayurveda, Baidya Padma Bhusan Debendra Triguna.
All of the guests the dais, agreed that ayurveda is one of the best alternative to make society free from the sorrows of disease, grief and worries. They also joint hand together to the propagate ayurveda all over the world.
Dr. AP Nayak, the chief physician of Astang Ayurveda presented a paper on PIVD management by ayurveda. He gave stress over the ayurveda management of prolapsed inter vertebral disc and Spinal cord compression from non traumatic and non infectious reason . He enlighten the fact that spinal surgery is almost unnecessary for non traumatic PIVD and spinal cord compression. He presented a scientific paper showing the improvement of spinal disease by ayurveda panchakarma treatment. It was highly appreciated by the audience.
Dr. Nayak has invited many technical people to visit Astang Ayurveda and see the management of PIVD and other disease by ayurveda panchakarma treatment.
Entertainment were program by the organizer through classical music, boating on the river thames and city tour.
Also Dr. Nayak attended an extended work shop program on transcendental meditation at Maharshi peace palace, Rendelsham for five days. it was guided by meditation guru Mr. Pradipta kumar Pradhan. over all the program was highly appreciate.
http://www.astangayurveda.com/
