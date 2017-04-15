 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Dr AP Nayak , presented paper on PIVD management at International Ayurevda Congress, London 2017

Dr. AP Nayak , Chief physician of Astang Ayurevda, Bhubaneswar, presented a paper on PIVD management by ayurveda at International Ayurveda Congress, London
 
 
International-Ayurveda-Congress-London-2017
International-Ayurveda-Congress-London-2017
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2nd International Ayurveda Congress was held on 1st and 2nd April of 2017 at London. it was organized by organizations  like International Academy of Ayurveda, Maharshi Foundation etc. the conference was attended by 300 people of India, UK and other countries.

Plenary discussions, parallel paper presentation, demonstration, exhibition were some of the highlights of the conference. it was inaugurated by the chief guest Mr. Shripad Yesonaik, honorable minister, AYUSH, government of India. the other eminent guest of honor included Mr. Sinha, the high commissioner of India to UK, Maharaja Toni Nadir, the head of Maharshi Foundation, Dr, Subash Ranade, the head of International Academy of Ayurveda, Baidya Padma Bhusan Debendra Triguna.

All of the guests the dais, agreed that ayurveda is one of the best alternative to make society free from the sorrows of disease, grief and worries. They also joint hand together to the propagate ayurveda all over the world.

Dr. AP Nayak, the chief physician of Astang Ayurveda presented a paper on PIVD management by ayurveda. He gave stress over the ayurveda management of prolapsed inter vertebral disc  and Spinal cord compression from non traumatic and non infectious  reason . He enlighten the fact that spinal surgery is almost unnecessary for non traumatic PIVD and spinal cord compression. He presented a scientific paper showing the improvement of spinal disease by ayurveda panchakarma treatment. It was highly appreciated by the audience.

Dr. Nayak has invited many technical people to visit Astang Ayurveda and see the management of PIVD and other disease by ayurveda panchakarma treatment.

Entertainment were program by the organizer through classical music, boating on the river thames and city tour.

Also Dr. Nayak attended an extended work shop program on transcendental  meditation at Maharshi peace palace, Rendelsham for five days. it was guided by meditation guru Mr. Pradipta kumar Pradhan. over all the program was highly appreciate.

For more visit site http://www.astangayurveda.com/

Contact
Ambika Nayak
***@astangayurveda.com
