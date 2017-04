Dr AP Nayak , presented paper on PIVD management at International Ayurevda Congress, London 2017

Dr. AP Nayak , Chief physician of Astang Ayurevda, Bhubaneswar, presented a paper on PIVD management by ayurveda at International Ayurveda Congress, London

-- The 2International Ayurveda Congress was held on 1and 2April of 2017 at London. it was organized by organizations like, Maharshi Foundation etc. the conference was attended by 300 people of India, UK and other countries.Plenary discussions, parallel paper presentation, demonstration, exhibition were some of the highlights of the conference. it was inaugurated by the chief guest, honorable minister, AYUSH, government of India. the other eminent guest of honor included Mr. Sinha, the high commissioner of India to UK, Maharaja Toni Nadir, the head of, Dr, Subash Ranade, the head of International Academy of Ayurveda, Baidya Padma Bhusan Debendra Triguna.All of the guests the dais, agreed that ayurveda is one of the best alternative to make society free from the sorrows of disease, grief and worries. They also joint hand together to the propagate ayurveda all over the world., the chief physician ofpresented a paper on PIVD management by ayurveda. He gave stress over the ayurveda management of prolapsed inter vertebral disc and Spinal cord compression from non traumatic and non infectious reason . He enlighten the fact that spinal surgery is almost unnecessary for non traumaticand spinal cord compression. He presented a scientific paper showing the improvement of spinal disease by ayurveda panchakarma treatment. It was highly appreciated by the audience.Dr. Nayak has invited many technical people to visit Astang Ayurveda and see the management of PIVD and other disease by ayurveda panchakarma treatment.Entertainment were program by the organizer through classical music, boating on the river thames and city tour.Also Dr. Nayak attended an extended work shop program on transcendental meditation at Maharshi peace palace, Rendelsham for five days. it was guided by meditation guru Mr. Pradipta kumar Pradhan. over all the program was highly appreciate.For more visit site http://www.astangayurveda.com/