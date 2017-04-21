 
News By Tag
* Emergency Dental Services
* Emergency Dentist Ncr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


Dr Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center Offers Quality Emergency Dental Services

Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center, a leading dental practice based in India, offers reliable emergency dental services in West Delhi.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Emergency Dental Services
* Emergency Dentist Ncr

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

DELHI, India - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center has been offering unmatched dental services since its inception in 1973. One of the oldest dental practices in Delhi, the clinic dedicates its resources to provide quality dental care to patients at affordable prices. Due to the pioneering efforts of Dr. Shyam Garg, the dental center has been making smiles healthy and beautiful for over 40 years. Over the years, Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center has emerged as a leading Emergency Dentist in India.

One of the dentists at Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center in a recent interview stated, "The number of people conscious of their looks and appearance is more than ever before. The majority of them interested in enhancing their smile rely on numerous procedures of cosmetic dentistry. A range of such procedures available with us not only helps enhance a person's smile but also makes a big difference to one's personality. Our range of simple and complex dental treatments includes teeth whitening, zoom whitening, digital shade determination, cosmetic contouring, veneers and laminates, inlays and outlays, crooked tooth correction, tooth jewelry, and cosmetic surgeries."

Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center is renowned for offering the most advanced dental treatments available. The clinic's dental treatments are a combination of latest innovations in the field and the personal touch, which helps to make patients comfortable. Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center's team of dental specialists keep attending dental education programs for keeping abreast with the latest developments in dentistry.

The dentist further added, "We strive to make our dental treatments all the more effective by incorporating modern technologies, which certainly result in better diagnosis and treatment. For instance, we use digital imaging that is far more result oriented than traditional dental x-ray films. Likewise, using dental radiology, we manage to better diagnose conditions like tooth decay, bone loss, bone infection, and more. These modern technologies enable us to offer effective dental treatments."

Dental emergencies, ranging from toothaches, lacerations, and cuts to knocked out the tooth, requires immediate attention and treatment. Those in search of a reliable emergency dentist in NCR can rely on Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center, which offers effective emergency dental services for details.

About Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center:

Dr. Garg's Multispeciality Dental Center is one of the oldest dental practices in Delhi. People count on the clinic for a wide assortment of effective and affordable dental treatments to make their dream smiles come true.

Contact Information:
Dr. Garg's Dental Centre
Z-7, Shop No. 3, Rajouri Garden,
New Delhi - 110027 INDIA
[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]
Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541
Email: drnimitgarg@gmail.com
Website: http://www.dental-clinic-delhi.com/

Contact
Dr.Nimit Garg
***@dental-clinic-delhi.com
End
Source:Dental Clinic Delhi
Email:***@dental-clinic-delhi.com Email Verified
Tags:Emergency Dental Services, Emergency Dentist Ncr
Industry:Health
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 21, 2017
Dr Garg Dental Clinic Delhi News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share