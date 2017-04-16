Country(s)
JOSIE WALSH'S "BALLET RED" presents "A SECRET GARDEN" April 28-30 El Portal, Hollywood
Director/Choreographer Josie Walsh, formerly of the Joffrey Ballet presents a full-length cutting edge contemporary ballet of the classic Secret Garden. Set to an original cinematic score by composer jealous angel with exceptional dancers, aerialists, multi-media digital set design, and shape-shifting costumes. BalletRED known as the renegade ballet company will dissolve the boundaries between audience and performers in this riveting visceral experience!
Ballet Red Carpet on Friday April 28th at 7 p.m. with special guests: Elliott Gould, Sophia Lucia, Chloe East, Sarah Hay, Chehon Wespi-Tschopp, Patricia Lopez and more to be announced.
3 Showtimes: Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 8 pm Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 8 pm Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 4 pm
About BalletRED
BalletRED Contemporary Ballet Company is redefining ballet for today!
