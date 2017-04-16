JOSIE WALSH'S "BALLET RED" presents "A SECRET GARDEN" April 28-30 El Portal, Hollywood

Director/Choreographer Josie Walsh, formerly of the Joffrey Ballet presents a full-length cutting edge contemporary ballet of the classic Secret Garden. Set to an original cinematic score by composer jealous angel with exceptional dancers, aerialists, multi-media digital set design, and shape-shifting costumes. BalletRED known as the renegade ballet company will dissolve the boundaries between audience and performers in this riveting visceral experience!