JOSIE WALSH'S "BALLET RED" presents "A SECRET GARDEN" April 28-30 El Portal, Hollywood

Director/Choreographer Josie Walsh, formerly of the Joffrey Ballet presents a full-length cutting edge contemporary ballet of the classic Secret Garden. Set to an original cinematic score by composer jealous angel with exceptional dancers, aerialists, multi-media digital set design, and shape-shifting costumes. BalletRED known as the renegade ballet company will dissolve the boundaries between audience and performers in this riveting visceral experience!
 
1 2 3 4 5
BalletRED
BalletRED
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- "BALLET RED" presents "A SECRET GARDEN"

Ballet Red Carpet on Friday April 28th at 7 p.m. with special guests: Elliott Gould, Sophia Lucia, Chloe East, Sarah Hay, Chehon Wespi-Tschopp, Patricia Lopez and more to be announced.

3 Showtimes:  Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 8 pm Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 8 pm Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 4 pm

Tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/970854

Promo video
https://youtu.be/PsZT5cgM6-g

About BalletRED
BalletRED Contemporary Ballet Company is redefining ballet for today! Director/Choreographer Josie Walsh, formerly of the Joffrey Ballet, has garnished much recognition for her innovative, hybridized style of edgy classical and contemporary ballet fusion and her dynamic collaboration with composer Jealous Angel. His unique blend of organic guitar, piano and cello mixed with layered electronica creates an epic cinematic score pulsating with exceptional multidisciplinary dancers, aerialists, multi-media digital set designs and shape-shifting costumes to create the ultimate visceral experience like no other! Josie was chosen by the Los Angeles Times as "Faces to Watch", Awarded the Outstanding Choreographer Award by Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP) and chosen by Dance Magazine as "25 to Watch". As a dedicated educator Josie proudly serves as the Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet School.

