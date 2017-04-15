Commander-in-Chef Looses U S Armada Headed for the Korean Peninsula

New York Times reports, "a few ships are not where the Trump White House said they were."

-- Four days after Donald Trump rattles his toy saber at North Korea, White House officials were asking themselves, "Where in the world is ... our 100,000 ton 1,000' long aircraft carrier?"The ship that the officials were referring to was the USS Carl Vinson: 1,092 feet long with a displacement of 113,500 'short tons'; a crew of 6,062; under the command of a seasoned veteran naval officer, Captain Douglas C. Verissimo.It's a big ship. Big enough in 2011, to host an NCAA basketball game on its deck between the Tarheels of the University of North Carolina and Michigan State University Spartans.It was on the Fox network's Business Report, hosted by Maria Bartoromo, Tuesday, April 12, 2017, that, out of the blue, with no lead up to the topic of North Korea, Trump blurted, ""We are sending an armada. Very powerful," during the interview with Bartiromo. "We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That, I can tell you."This pronouncement sent aftershocks from the White House to the Pentagon back to the White House then to the National Security Agency.Press Secretary, Sean Spicer returned to his feisty self when he was asked multiple times about the "armada." "It is happening people," a la Melissa McCarthy from SNL. "That's a fact!" Spicer continued with a prepared justification for the Carl Vinson Battle Strike Force mission."It is heading to the Korean Peninsula to signal a show of strength, to give a foreign presence and to reassure our allies (South Korea and Japan)."From the Pentagon, at the Department of Defense, Secretary James Mattis, with his endearing lisp, confirmed Trump's blurtation. "She," (Carl Vinson) – [why do we use the female gender to refer to a ship; and, then give it a male name?] "is there in the Pacific for this purpose. She is on the way up there because it is prudent."National Security Advisor, H. R. McMasters tail wagged almost verbatim the above two administrators during his Fox News interview Sunday with the following, "Our US Carrier Strike Group is headed to the Korean Peninsula because of the North Korea's pattern of provocative behavior."We must give credit to the photographer, MC2 Sean Castellano/U.S. Navy, who sighted the Carl Vinson Group Strike Force and informed the world that the American Armada has been located in the South China Sea and is in wonderful shape despite its harrowing sea adventure. (It's too bad that the Malaysian Airlines Flight 470 could not have been found and saved in the same amount of time in the same South China Sea in 2014.)Trump orders Navy to stop taking pictures so no one will know when he's wrong.Sean Spicer from the East Wing Press Room: "We decided to go the long way."How much better can it get in the "Showing-North-Korea-we're-really-serious-this-time" category than threatening them with ships that were sailing in the other direction?The futility of two countries playing chicken with nuclear weapons and nuclear reactors this past ten days is made more ridiculously, bat-shit asinine.North Korea's Kim Jong-un turned up the volume on his propaganda loudspeakers to sonic levels to announce that he has a bigger ballistic bomb than Trump's "Mother." And, that he will video its powerful boom on his grandfather's celebratory 105th birthday.But here's the rub of the day. The American armada is headed in the opposite direction. And, Korea's missile explodes at the 3-Second mark.I call this the "Three Stooges, minus one, wartime strategy."My all-time favorite movie: "Dr. Strangelove."A 1964 satirical film about the Cold War in which an insane renegade general attempts to start a nuclear war and others attempt to avert it.The only difference in today's world, no one is attempting to avert it.Persist to Resist