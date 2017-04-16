 
Keeper Goals Builds a 45' Tie-Back Net System For Baseball Stadium At Frame Park, Wauk

Tie-back net systems are ideal for baseball stadiums since they provide maximum visibility while protecting spectators.
 
 
Baseball field with tie-back back-up netting
Baseball field with tie-back back-up netting
MILWAUKEE - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Frame Park in Waukesha, Wisconsin chose Keeper Goals, Butler, WI to supply a new tie-back net system for the baseball diamond. Frame Park is home to Little League and area high school baseball teams as well the Carroll College baseball team.  The lighted field provides a professional atmosphere.

The tie-back net system at Frame Park is 45' high and includes a custom made wall and padding. The netting covers 100' on the sides, 42' behind home plate.

Tie-back net systems are designed to provide maximum visibility for spectators thanks to support poles that are installed of out the way, (behind seating and down the line). You can raise and lower the net and adjust the tension easily from the ground. The top cable can connect to poles behind seating, a press box, or another existing structure.  The net panels can be designed to extend above a brick, concrete, wood wall or a chain link fence.

"Frame Park is a beautiful baseball facility.  We are pleased we were able to supply the back-up net system for such a quality athletic facility."  said John Moynihan, president and CEO of Keeper Goals.

To learn more about Keeper Goals visit us at http://www.keepergoals.com.

Contact
Sue Moynihan
***@keepergoals.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keepergoals.com Email Verified
Tags:Baseball, Back-up Net, Tie-back Net
Industry:Sports
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
