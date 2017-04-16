News By Tag
Keeper Goals Builds a 45' Tie-Back Net System For Baseball Stadium At Frame Park, Wauk
Tie-back net systems are ideal for baseball stadiums since they provide maximum visibility while protecting spectators.
The tie-back net system at Frame Park is 45' high and includes a custom made wall and padding. The netting covers 100' on the sides, 42' behind home plate.
Tie-back net systems are designed to provide maximum visibility for spectators thanks to support poles that are installed of out the way, (behind seating and down the line). You can raise and lower the net and adjust the tension easily from the ground. The top cable can connect to poles behind seating, a press box, or another existing structure. The net panels can be designed to extend above a brick, concrete, wood wall or a chain link fence.
"Frame Park is a beautiful baseball facility. We are pleased we were able to supply the back-up net system for such a quality athletic facility." said John Moynihan, president and CEO of Keeper Goals.
To learn more about Keeper Goals visit us at http://www.keepergoals.com.
Sue Moynihan
***@keepergoals.com
