Krissy's Boutique Closet launchs Crowd Funding Campaign

 
SALTERS, S.C. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Krissy's Boutique Closet announced today that the company has actively began a crowd funding campaign via Indiegogo.

In a statement Kristen Osborne, owner of Krissy's Boutique Closet, described their campaign as "Here is the single most useful piece of advice a woman will ever get... Dress for the woman you want to be. Those words have stuck with me since my college marketing professor spoke them. In honor of her wisdom and because of my combined love of fashion and jewelry the idea of Krissy's Boutique Closet was born. After a traumatic injury which left me within two hours of my death, I am now moving forward with the official launch of my boutique. This campaign will breathe the life into Krissy's!"


Krissy's goal is to raise $10,000 to help finance the official launch of their brand into the retail clothing boutique sector.

When asked about the future goals for Krissy's Mrs. Osborne said "The future goal for my business is that it will flourish and provide my family with a stable income. Also, I hope to provide my daughter with real work experience while young and then give her a legacy to be proud of and want to continue when it's my time to retire."


To review Krissy's campaign or to support their cause please visit their official campaign at https://igg.me/at/krissysboutiquecloset

Kristen Osborne
***@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Clothing Boutique, Women S Clothing, Jewelry
Industry:Retail
Location:Salters - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Companies
