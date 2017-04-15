 
Industry News





Celebrate National English Muffin Day - April 23, 2017

Thomas'® Shares English Muffin B-Roll Footage Available to Media for National English Muffin Day Coverage
 
 
Thomas' English Muffins
HORSHAM, Pa. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since making their triumphant arrival 137 years ago, Thomas'® English Muffins captured America's taste buds with their signature 'Nooks & Crannies®' texture — and breakfast has never been the same.

From classic butter and jam to delicious breakfast sandwiches and beyond, everyone has their favorite way to enjoy the iconic English Muffin, and this year, the American breakfast staple finally gets its moment in the spotlight on National English Muffin Day — Sunday, April 23, 2017!

To give fans even more reason to celebrate one of their favorite breakfast items, Thomas' will also be releasing a new, limited edition English Muffin flavor in honor of National English Muffin Day: Bacon Buttermilk Pancake!

Suggested Tweet:
Your breakfast favorites – together at last! Celebrate #NationalEnglishMuffinDay with NEW Thomas' Bacon Buttermilk Pancake English Muffins!

https://vimeo.com/213244650



For b-roll footage, additional media content and more information about National English Muffin Day, visit: internetvideorelease.com/nationalenglishmuffinday

Media Contact
Katy Rambo
Vault Communications
(610) 455-2758
***@vaultcommunications.com
