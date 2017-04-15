 
Kansas City-area Orthopaedic Surgeon & Physical Therapist Team Up to Present at Big 12 Sports Medic

Dr. Kirk McCullough and Dr. Dan Lorenz headline Annual Big 12 Conference Sports Medicine Meeting
 
 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute surgeon Dr. Kirk McCullough and Dr. Dan Lorenz of Specialists in Sports & Orthopedic Rehabiliation (SSOR) are partnering up to present several talks at the Annual Big 12 Sports Medicine meeting to be held in Dallas, TX May 5th, 2017.  Lorenz and McCullough will make quite the tandem, focusing on diagnosis and management of foot and ankle injuries in the athlete.  Dr. McCullough is dual-fellowship trained in both Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle, and Dr. Lorenz is Kansas City's only Fellowship-trained Physical Therapist in Sports Physical Therapy.

Dr. McCullough, a member of the NFL Foot and Ankle Subcommittee and Assistant Team Physician for the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC, will discuss diagnosis and surgical management of athletic foot and ankle injuries.  His talk will focus on current trends in treatment of Achilles tendon ruptures, Jones fractures, Lisfranc injuries, High Ankle Sprains and other common conditions in athletes.

Dr. Lorenz, a nationally-recognized speaker in Sports Physical Therapy, will be giving two presentations at the meeting.  The first will be on evidence-based screening and testing measures for lower extremity pathologies with particular emphasis on the foot and ankle.  Following that, Dr. Lorenz will speak on performance enhancement following foot and ankle procedures in the athlete to maximize outcomes and return to play.

To learn more about Dr. McCullough, visit http://www.orthosportskansascity.com/kirk-a-mccullough-m-d/.

To learn more about Dr. Lorenz and SSOR, visit http://www.ssorkc.com.  SSOR has locations in Overland Park and Prairie Village, KS to serve the needs of the community.  Their central focus of treatment is manual therapy and exercise with a healthy mix of education and a positive environment to help their patients get results quickly.

Source:Specialists in Sports & Orthopedic Rehabilitation
