Kansas City-area Orthopaedic Surgeon & Physical Therapist Team Up to Present at Big 12 Sports Medic
Dr. Kirk McCullough and Dr. Dan Lorenz headline Annual Big 12 Conference Sports Medicine Meeting
Dr. McCullough, a member of the NFL Foot and Ankle Subcommittee and Assistant Team Physician for the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting KC, will discuss diagnosis and surgical management of athletic foot and ankle injuries. His talk will focus on current trends in treatment of Achilles tendon ruptures, Jones fractures, Lisfranc injuries, High Ankle Sprains and other common conditions in athletes.
Dr. Lorenz, a nationally-recognized speaker in Sports Physical Therapy, will be giving two presentations at the meeting. The first will be on evidence-based screening and testing measures for lower extremity pathologies with particular emphasis on the foot and ankle. Following that, Dr. Lorenz will speak on performance enhancement following foot and ankle procedures in the athlete to maximize outcomes and return to play.
To learn more about Dr. McCullough, visit http://www.orthosportskansascity.com/
To learn more about Dr. Lorenz and SSOR, visit http://www.ssorkc.com. SSOR has locations in Overland Park and Prairie Village, KS to serve the needs of the community. Their central focus of treatment is manual therapy and exercise with a healthy mix of education and a positive environment to help their patients get results quickly.
