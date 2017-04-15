 
News By Tag
* Neurofeedback
* Chemotherapy Side Effects
* Neuropathy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Smithtown
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Neurofeedback Brain Training Offers Hope to Chemo Patients Suffering From Neuropathy

New study shows brain-wave training provides effective, non-drug relief of chemo-induced neuropathic pain/improves quality of life
 
 
Dr. Keri Chiappino and Dr. W. Brent Reynolds New Life Wellness Center
Dr. Keri Chiappino and Dr. W. Brent Reynolds New Life Wellness Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Neurofeedback
Chemotherapy Side Effects
Neuropathy

Industry:
Health

Location:
Smithtown - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy have had few options to alleviate the pain, tingling and numbness that is a common treatment-related side effect of chemotherapy. Known as Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN), this condition affects up to 91% of chemotherapy patients; for many, the damage may be long term, increasing the risk of falls, burns and injury and impacting the quality of life.  Few medications have been available to treat CIPN, and those currently used have serious additional adverse effects themselves.  Until now.

A new study, funded in part by the American Cancer Society, found that 73% of patients undergoing neurofeedback brain-wave therapy experienced significant reductions in neuropathic pain, and improvements in quality of life.  Researchers at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center noted "clinically and statistically significant reductions in peripheral neuropathy," noting reduced scores for worst pain, activity performance, numbness and tingling.

"Neurofeedback training offers hope to patients who survive the horrors of cancer, only to suffer the long-term pain of nerve damage from chemotherapy," says Dr. W. Brent Reynolds, DC DACNB BCN.  "Using a Quantitative Electroencephalogram (QEEG) to identify abnormal brain-wave patterns associated with CIPN, neurofeedback effectively targets those dysregulated areas of the brain, helping to forge new neural connections that help to alleviate pain and other CIPN symptoms.  Other studies have shown that neurofeedback is effective in overcoming another treatment side effect known as 'chemo brain' -- the mental fogginess many experience after chemotherapy."

"When a patient finishes treatment and is given the "all clear" sign, many of us assume life will return to normal," says Dr. Keri Chiappino, DC DACNB, BCN, a cancer survivor herself. "Unfortunately, it is rarely the case.  CIPN is just one of the many life-altering side effects of chemotherapy.  Having gone through my own journey with cancer, I can testify to the significant role neurofeedback plays in the physical healing process. Non-drug and non-invasive, neurofeedback brain-wave training can profoundly affect one's quality of life."

Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Keri Chiappino are board-certified Chiropractic Neurologists and neurofeedback practitioners, board-certified by the Biofeedback Certification International Alliance (BCIA).  They are two of only a select few BCIA-certified neurofeedback practitioners on Long Island.  The doctors offer neurofeedback training at their BrainCore neurofeedback clinic located within New Life Wellness Center (www.newlifechiropractic.com), their multidisciplinary holistic health practice located in Smithtown, Long Island.

Dr. Chiappino is also the founder of Healing Boobies (www.healingboobies.com), an online support group created to help breast cancer survivors to "get their happy back" after the "Big C."  Join the conversation online at https://www.facebook.com/healingboobies/

Contact New Life Wellness Center to learn more about the benefits of BrainCore therapy and how neurofeedback can help reduce the pain, numbness and tingling of neuropathy, and clear up chemo brain.

About New Life Wellness Center

Dr. Keri Chiappino and Dr. W. Brent Reynolds offer a unique, expanded approach to wellness that combines the best of neurological science with nutrition and traditional chiropractic, helping their patients achieve balance in their brains, their bodies and their lives. The doctors have distinguished themselves as two of 1000 doctors worldwide achieving Diplomatic status on the American Chiropractic Neurological Board (ACNB), with over 1000 hours in Chiropractic Neurological coursework. Their private family practice, New Life Wellness Center, is dedicated to relieving chronic conditions that severely disable people, including, but not limited to, traumatic brain injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsonʹs, Alzheimerʹs, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD, vertigo, migraines, pain, asthma, depression and anxiety disorders. Offices are located in Manhattan (Upper West Side) and Smithtown, Long Island. Cutting-edge BrainCore Neurofeedback therapy is available at the Smithtown location. Visit the doctors at www.newlifechiropractic.com, on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NewLifeChi) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/drchironeuro).

Contact
Dr. Keri Chiappino
***@newlifechiropractic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newlifechiropractic.com Email Verified
Tags:Neurofeedback, Chemotherapy Side Effects, Neuropathy
Industry:Health
Location:Smithtown - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Life Wellness Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share