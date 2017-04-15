News By Tag
Neurofeedback Brain Training Offers Hope to Chemo Patients Suffering From Neuropathy
New study shows brain-wave training provides effective, non-drug relief of chemo-induced neuropathic pain/improves quality of life
A new study, funded in part by the American Cancer Society, found that 73% of patients undergoing neurofeedback brain-wave therapy experienced significant reductions in neuropathic pain, and improvements in quality of life. Researchers at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center noted "clinically and statistically significant reductions in peripheral neuropathy,"
"Neurofeedback training offers hope to patients who survive the horrors of cancer, only to suffer the long-term pain of nerve damage from chemotherapy,"
"When a patient finishes treatment and is given the "all clear" sign, many of us assume life will return to normal," says Dr. Keri Chiappino, DC DACNB, BCN, a cancer survivor herself. "Unfortunately, it is rarely the case. CIPN is just one of the many life-altering side effects of chemotherapy. Having gone through my own journey with cancer, I can testify to the significant role neurofeedback plays in the physical healing process. Non-drug and non-invasive, neurofeedback brain-wave training can profoundly affect one's quality of life."
Dr. Reynolds and Dr. Keri Chiappino are board-certified Chiropractic Neurologists and neurofeedback practitioners, board-certified by the Biofeedback Certification International Alliance (BCIA). They are two of only a select few BCIA-certified neurofeedback practitioners on Long Island. The doctors offer neurofeedback training at their BrainCore neurofeedback clinic located within New Life Wellness Center (www.newlifechiropractic.com)
About New Life Wellness Center
Dr. Keri Chiappino and Dr. W. Brent Reynolds offer a unique, expanded approach to wellness that combines the best of neurological science with nutrition and traditional chiropractic, helping their patients achieve balance in their brains, their bodies and their lives. The doctors have distinguished themselves as two of 1000 doctors worldwide achieving Diplomatic status on the American Chiropractic Neurological Board (ACNB), with over 1000 hours in Chiropractic Neurological coursework. Their private family practice, New Life Wellness Center, is dedicated to relieving chronic conditions that severely disable people, including, but not limited to, traumatic brain injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinsonʹs, Alzheimerʹs, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD, vertigo, migraines, pain, asthma, depression and anxiety disorders. Offices are located in Manhattan (Upper West Side) and Smithtown, Long Island. Cutting-edge BrainCore Neurofeedback therapy is available at the Smithtown location. Visit the doctors at www.newlifechiropractic.com, on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
