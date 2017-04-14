News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Russ Dale Properties Lists The Plaza with Pacwest Real Estate Investments
Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firm, PacWest Real Estate Investments, represents the seller, Russ Dale Properties' Sale of The Plaza Multi-Family 50 Unit Apartment Building located at 235 South Oakdale Avenue in Medford, Oregon for $5.2M
Robert Nelson of Pacwest is licensed to actively deal with real estate transactions involving real estate investment property in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. With 48 years of real estate investment counseling and brokerage expertise, Bob has survived and thrived five recessions. He is familiar with real estate cycles and strategies for protecting your real estate portfolio in changing times. He acknowledges that this phase of the investment cycle is a great time to seriously consider repositioning your equity in some or all of your properties into a well-located apartment investment in a strong competitive location. By using the 1031 tax deferred exchange you can reposition yourself for optimum success while legally deferring payment of part or all of the associated federal and state capital gains tax. He is an acknowledged tax deferred exchange specialist whose website is www.1031guru.com.
Built in 1952, The Medford Plaza is a 7-story building with 50 apartments and three cell towers occupying a premier location in downtown Medford, surrounded by the City Hall, the City Hall Annex, the Justice Center, the new Medford Police Department, the Jackson County Health Care Department, and the County Court House. It is a short walking distance to the Rogue Valley Public Transit station, hosts more than 40 on-site parking spaces for residents and includes an additional parking lot and municipal parking across the street. Alba City Park is only a short walk and there is an on-site private park.
The Medford Plaza was designed by Don Byers, an innovative architect known for his cross-shaped buildings that provides natural light to most apartments from three sides, providing warm and inviting living environments. The Medford Plaza is on the Historic Register because of its classic integration of Art Deco-Modern themes and benefits from substantially reduced property taxes. Construction is all low-maintenance cement and steel, has a very simple centralized water transport heating and cooling system, is very inexpensive to operate, and is in excellent condition. Recent upgrades include: A new high definition video surveillance system that is monitored from the front office, in all common areas, new carpeting, new LED lighting and high-illumination paint in all common areas. www.medfordplaza.com
"Through our close contact with other real estate investors and through professional networks with internet marketing systems and other real estate investment brokers in desired areas, we are able to create and execute a sharp real estate investment strategy in a not easy and ever-changing financial market," states Robert Nelson of Pacwest.
About Pacwest Real Estate Investments LLC
Founded in 1995, Pacwest Real Estate Investments counsels real estate investors particularly those with serious tax or estate planning concerns. Buying, selling and exchanging apartment complexes and other income properties in the Pacific Northwest, Arizona and other parts of
Contact
Russ Dale Properties
***@rdpmedford.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse