Crystal Art Outfitters Launches Spring/Summer 2017 Collection

Clothing and accessories brand Crystal Art Outfitters announces its Spring/Summer 2017 Collection featuring Carol Roullard's unique micro-crystal fine art.

-- Crystal Art Outfitters apparel and accessories brand founded by artist Carol Roullard announces the launch of its Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. The dresses, bikinis, separates, totes, beach throws and scarves feature striking patterns and prints from photographs of homegrown crystals Ms. Roullard took through a high-power microscope.Unlike other textiles, each garment of Ms. Roullard's crystal clothing and accessories line features a complete organic image instead of a repeatable pattern, which gives the wearer a unique, stunning look."The crystal printed pieces exude fun, carefree spirits in homage to the warm weather of Spring and Summer," says Founder, Designer and Artist Carol Roullard. "Crystal Art Outfitters' customers will always stand out in our garments. Each is a hand-made piece constructed of high-quality material in extraordinary prints and patterns."Ms. Roullard seeks to introduce those outside of the fine art scene to the amazing world of micro-crystals. She combines chemistry, micrography, photography and a keen eye for design to create remarkably unique garments and accessories.Carol Roullard's artwork challenges viewers to interpret new worlds, fantastic landscapes, magnificent seascapes and other unanticipated sights. "The entire process of creating my micro-crystal art truly excites me; from growing the crystals to witnessing the awe in people's expressions when viewing an art piece, garment or fashion accessory for the first time," says Ms. Roullard. "Everyone sees something different. People are captivated by the abstract, yet inexplicably familiar shapes and structures in the crystal formations."Crystal Art Outfitters Spring/Summer 2017 Collection: https://crystalartoutfitters.com/ pages/spring- summer-2017... PR Permalink with Press Images: https://crystalartoutfitters.com/ blogs/press- releases/spr...