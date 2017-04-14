News By Tag
G&H Launches New BreezPro Facebook Fan Page
"We believe that to provide our customer's full satisfaction, we should always be ready and available to answer inquiries, concerns and their messages" says the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, regarding the matter. He further added "we should make everything easier for our valued customers, especially in ways to contact us. And what better way than the world's largest and most popular social media site, right?"
The BreezPro page was created leaning on Facebook's ability to provide interaction among its users. Also, it was made with the hopes to deliver news, promotions and important information in a faster, more accessible way, and towards a bigger population.
Facebook has also been a big opportunity for businesses to introduce themselves, their services and their products. And the BreezPro brand hopes to follow this trend. "It's not so easy for people to see how great, how amazing, how cool our spinner is, simply through looking at our Amazon listing page" Huston said and continued "and that's what this is for, to let people see and understand what our product really is."
