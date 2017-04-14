 
April 2017
G&H Launches New BreezPro Facebook Fan Page

 
 
The BreezPro Fidget Spinner is Convenient, You can take it Anywhere!
The BreezPro Fidget Spinner is Convenient, You can take it Anywhere!
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The company behind the recently launched fidget toy on Amazon.com, G&H Global LLC, has just announced the availability of its new Facebook fan page to the public for the brand "BreezPro". Here wherein, starting today, the public may be able to ask their questions, give their insight and share their experiences through following the said page.

"We believe that to provide our customer's full satisfaction, we should always be ready and available to answer inquiries, concerns and their messages" says the company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, regarding the matter. He further added "we should make everything easier for our valued customers, especially in ways to contact us. And what better way than the world's largest and most popular social media site, right?"

The BreezPro page was created leaning on Facebook's ability to provide interaction among its users. Also, it was made with the hopes to deliver news, promotions and important information in a faster, more accessible way, and towards a bigger population.

Facebook has also been a big opportunity for businesses to introduce themselves, their services and their products. And the BreezPro brand hopes to follow this trend. "It's not so easy for people to see how great, how amazing, how cool our spinner is, simply through looking at our Amazon listing page" Huston said and continued "and that's what this is for, to let people see and understand what our product really is."

BreezPro Fidget Spinner (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XBB98WK) is a sensory-motor tool which can help engage the brain and sustain its focus on a task or activity. It can relieve stress, calm the nerves and enhance the performance of individuals with ADD, ADHD and Autism. It is non-distracting, silent, and an "Every Day Carry" item which makes it convenient and easy to access as it fits in one's pockets. It is suitable for both kids and adults, and practically anyone with restless hands.

Following the launch of the said Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pg/BreezPro17), Huston invites everyone by saying "if you want to know what fidget toys are, how it helps you, and why fidget spinners are very popular nowadays, then check us up on Facebook! We will be posting everything you need to know about such things, and many more!"

G&H Global LLC
***@breezpro.com
Click to Share