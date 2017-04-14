News By Tag
Barnfind Introduces Control, Configuration and Functionality Upgrades To Core Solution Series at NAB
NAB Booth N-5111 Click to Visit Barnfind at NAB Manufacturer continues role as "Champion of Fiber Transport"
"Barnfind has been dedicated to being the Greenest technology company since its launch in 2012, " says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind's CEO. "Our product range has been designed to pack as many functions into one rack unit as possible with the lowest power consumption. We've now underscored this mission by redesigning the look of our BarnOne frames and changed the color scheme from black to grey with green front panels. We're excited that our repeat customers are seeing our new design at NAB."
Evensen continued, "In addition, we continue to enhance our flexible, scalable fiber transport solutions to do more with less gear, in less space and with less money. We are also introducing new partners and employees who will help us continue the 100% growth that we have experienced annually since the company launched 5 years ago.
BarnOne with Web Server and control via Telnet
Barnfind's new web interface provides efficient installation, configuration and operation of one or multiple BarnOne frames. The (free) firmware update allows access to a new version of BarnStudio control software with functionalities also available via OpenGear Dashboard (ROSS Video). The frame now offers Telnet protocol in addition to SNMP for communication for enhanced responsiveness and reliability.
Signal Redundancy Switch
Barnfind's latest firmware release includes significant added functionality via an integrated signal redundancy switch that can beconfigured for all BarnOne's outputs. Regardless of signal format, bandwidth, optical or electrical, each individual output can be configured with "alternative"
BTF1-10-AA and BTF1-10-AESemb
BTF1-10-AESemb (https://www.barnfind.no/
BTF1-10-AA (https://www.barnfind.no/
BarnOne
BarnOne Stage Box Break-out panel system (https://www.barnfind.no/
Barnfind's new Stage Box Break-out panel allows front panels to be customized based on the required connectors. A selection of eight modules will serve as connection points to one or more BarnOne or BarnMini units. All eight modules and the 2RU chassis are made of solid aluminum, with high performance connectors. Barnfind offers connectors for BNC's, RJ45, XLR female and male, LEMO for Camera and LEMO for CCU, LC's among others This solution makes installations simpler, safer and much more flexible.
HiLo SFP
New HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM
Barnfind HiLo SFPs are designed to meet a need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission. This enables a total of 18 bi-directional links (resulting in 36 channels on one single fiber). The HiLo SPFs are designed to be used with a standard optical CWDM multiplexer.
CAM-CCU
Barnfind 18 x CAM-CCU on one fiber
Barnfind's unique CAM-CCU transport solution (https://www.barnfind.no/
Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.
For further information please visit Barnfind's new website: http://www.barnfind.no.
Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Barnfind Technologies contact: Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no
Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener / 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv
Contact
Wiggo Evensen
***@barnfind.no
