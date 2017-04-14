 
Industry News





Baby's First Photo Taken In The Womb at 'The Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event

Expecting Moms will have their 'first baby photos' taken at the 'Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo' event geared for Expecting Moms before, during and after their pregnancy
 
 
Baby Boy and Baby Giirl
Baby Boy and Baby Giirl
 
LAUDERHILL, Fla. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Expecting Moms will be able to get face-to-face with a variety of vendors who are ready to service to their special baby and pregnancy needs before, during and after the birth of their bundles of joy at the upcoming 'Joyful Journey Baby & Family Expo 2017' event scheduled to be held from 11:00am - 3:00pm on Sat. April 22, 2017 at Babies R Us located in Lauderhill, Florida

Many exciting aspects will be included in the extraordinary baby and family expo event along with giveaways and fun raffle prizes.

The event will allow Expecting Moms to get their first glimpse of their babiy in the womb with Teddy bear Ultrasound on the scene creating a treasured moment for them and other family members. Moms will also be able to participate in hands-on workshops and demonstrations along with gaining access to numerous Parent Resources and Community based entities that service to the needs of Expecting Moms, New Moms and their babies

Sandy Isaacs, Owner of 'Journey of Joy Children's Events' is quoted as saying that she is "as excited as the Moms-To-Be who will be attending the event to have Teddy Bear Ultrasound specializing in 3D and 4D images available on site to provide a special look at baby from in the womb"

Attendees will also be able to spend the day browsing through Babies R Us and meandering through the vendor showcase which will offer promotional product demonstrations, a diaper derby and allow attendees to engage in other festvities which will be included to make the event a worhtwhile one for Expecting Moms, Dads and their other family members

More event details available at www.journeyofjoychildrensevents.com

Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Owner/CEO/Event Coordinator
(407) 272-7522

End
