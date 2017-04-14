News By Tag
Ventura County,city public works agencies unite to boost National Public Works Week Awareness effort
Ventura County Public Works Agency demonstrates how "Public Works Connects Us" at annual educational event hosting over 500 county students, May 23
On Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., VCPWA will bring back its popular, one-day, free community event to the Ventura County Government Center. This year, VCPWA's event will have a strong emphasis on STEM-focused careers. At the internship and career booth, VCPWA staff will communicate the many ways a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)
In addition to the expanded career booth, attendees will have the opportunity to visit a range of topical stations highlighting the diverse scope of work for VCPWA's five departments. Tours will feature information on native and drought tolerant plants, surveying, rain and stream measurements, composting with worms, the importance of solar panels, demonstrations of the latest technology employed by the agency, a chance to visit the Storm Operations Center. Joining the Government Center event, the City of Ventura's public works team will also be on-site with two informational booths and a demonstration with its Pothole Truck.
The commemorative day will also include a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors in the Hall of Administration at 10 a.m. VCPWA Director Jeff Pratt will also announce this year's Employees of the Year recipients.
VCPWA's NPWW event has grown immensely since launching in 2012; in 2016, more than 600 citizens were in attendance. VCPWA anticipates a similar turnout of youth, parents and teachers to participate at this year's education event.
"National Public Works Week is a very important opportunity for us to educate and connect with the public," said Pratt. "It will give the community a chance to get an in-depth look into the vital organizations that are dedicated to providing and sustaining the county's infrastructure and environment while enhancing the safety, health and quality of life for them."
National Public Works Day Events for Tuesday, May 23:
Tuesday, May 23, Public Works organizations throughout Ventura County will host several free, public events to share the many ways public works teams affect citizens' everyday lives. Event-goers are encouraged to share their Public Works Day experiences on social media using the hashtag #PublicWorksConnectsUs2017.
Ventura County Public Works Agency
VCPWA's commemorative day will include a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors in the Hall of Administration where Director Jeff Pratt will announce this year's "Employees of the Year" recipients. The public will be invited to partake in various festivities, as the Government Center parking lot will be filled with VCPWA Department informational and display booths, including heavy equipment for demonstrations, equipment show and tell, and invasive plant presentations. Staff will also lead activities and hands-on stations that demonstrate the many services provided by VCPWA.
Times: Resolution with the County Board of Supervisors at 10 a.m. (Hall of Administration)
Where: Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, Calif. 93009
City of Ventura
City of Ventura's Public Works team will collaborate with VCPWA's event at the Government Center to host two booths and a heavy equipment display.
• City of Ventura Public Works booth: Learn how Public Works traffic signals work and signs are managed throughout the City. Get a chance to spin the Bike Wheel and win a prize, while learning all about Bike and Traffic Safety.
• Ventura Environmental Sustainability booth: Participate in interactive games and fun giveaways while learning about the City's storm water pollution prevention, household hazardous-waste, school programs, and Green business certification program.
• Pothole Truck: Public works team members will demonstrate how the department fixes hazardous potholes found in city streets to ensure safer roadways for drivers and cyclists.
Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Parking lot)
Where: Government Center Parking Lot, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, Calif. 93009
City of Thousand Oaks
• City of Thousand Oaks' Public Works Department will host a two-day community event featuring guided tours, informational booths and equipment displays on May 23 & 24. To register, email register@toaks.org/
• The tour features booths that acquaint residents with services The City of Thousand Oaks provides including: tree and landscape maintenance, maintenance of the City's vehicle fleet, street repair, water conservation, recycling, bicycle safety, and the operations of water distribution and wastewater collection systems. The tour features Thousand Oaks Transit buses, which take guests on a ride through a car wash that uses recycled water, as well as a popular welding display.
• Where: Municipal Service Center, 1993 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Thousand Oaks, Calif. 91320
City of Oxnard
City of Oxnard will host the Public Works Department Open House from noon to 5 p.m.
• The public and schools are invited to learn about how Public Works Connects Us and the vital services public works provides every day. The event features a heavy equipment show-and-tell, along with educational booths and career information.
• Where: Oxnard's City Hall Parking Lot located at Second and B Streets, Oxnard, CA 93030.
• Facility Tours: Oxnard Facility tours are available Monday through Friday. Learn more or sign up now to register: askdan@oxnard.org
