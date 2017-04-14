South Novato Animal Hospital Announces New Veterinarian

Veterinary hospital in Marin County announced the addition of Dr. Monica Ortiz to their growing practice in Novato, CA. She joins a team well known for their personal approach, cat friendly practice, AAHA Accreditation and Fear Free certification.

Dr. Ortiz of South Novato Animal Hospital in Marin County California

Contact

Hilary Kinney

***@novatovets.com Hilary Kinney

End

-- South Novato Animal Hospital in Marin County recently announced the addition of Dr. Monica Ortiz to their growing veterinary practice in Novato, California. She joins a team of veterinarians and technicians well known for their personal approach, cat friendly practice, AAHA Accreditation and Fear Free certification."We are thrilled to have a doctor with Dr. Ortiz's experience join our team," said South Novato Animal Hospital owner, Dr. Michael Dahlman. "We are certain our clients will love her warm personality and hands on approach to veterinary medicine."Dr. Ortiz graduated in 2011 from St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. She completed her small animal medicine and surgery internship at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey. After working in Massachusetts for 5 years, she was eager to come back home to California. Dr. Ortiz's professional interests include the human animal bond, client education, preventative care and nutrition.7077 Redwood Blvd.Novato, CA 94945415.897.8200Facebook/South Novato Animal HospitalInstagram@NovatoVets