Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman to speak at American Hockey Coaches Association Convention 2017

-- Rob Vollman, a leading expert in the field of hockey analytics, will be speaking at the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Convention on April 27, 2017, alongside Brian MacDonald, Director of Analytics for the Florida Panthers, at a session called "Discussion of Analytics."American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Convention 2017Rob VollmanApril 26-30, 2017 (Panel on April 29, 2017)Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club, Naples, FLRob Vollman will be speaking to member coaches of the AHCA on hockey analytics, and how they can apply popular metrics used in the NHL to inform their everyday coaching decisions.www.hockeyabstract.comahcahockey.com/conv.phpMeghan SomersMeghan [at] the agency inc [dot] ca+1 587 899 0615Rob Vollman is an author, speaker, consultant, and long-time pioneer in the field of hockey analytics. His innovative hockey statistics such as player usage charts, history-based projection systems, and coaching metrics, have helped win Stanley Cups and Gold medals, and have shaped the way that teams are built, and the game is covered.Rob's work can be found every week onandwhere he has been featuredsince the 2008-09 season. In all, Rob has written 800 columns for a variety of hockey websites, and has been featured in the, the, and. He has authored three books in his own Bill James-inspiredseries, including the highly popular 2016 book,@robvollmanNHL ( https://twitter.com/ robvollmanNHL