Hockey analytics pioneer Rob Vollman to speak at American Hockey Coaches Association Convention 2017
What: American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Convention 2017
Who: Rob Vollman
When: April 26-30, 2017 (Panel on April 29, 2017)
Where: Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club, Naples, FL
Why: Rob Vollman will be speaking to member coaches of the AHCA on hockey analytics, and how they can apply popular metrics used in the NHL to inform their everyday coaching decisions.
For more information, please visit www.hockeyabstract.com and ahcahockey.com/
Meghan Somers
Meghan [at] the agency inc [dot] ca
+1 587 899 0615
About Rob Vollman & Hockey Abstract:
Rob Vollman is an author, speaker, consultant, and long-time pioneer in the field of hockey analytics. His innovative hockey statistics such as player usage charts, history-based projection systems, and coaching metrics, have helped win Stanley Cups and Gold medals, and have shaped the way that teams are built, and the game is covered.
Rob's work can be found every week on NHL.com and ESPN Insider, where he has been featuredsince the 2008-09 season. In all, Rob has written 800 columns for a variety of hockey websites, and has been featured in the Hockey News, The Globe and Mail, the Washington Post, Forbes, and Rolling Stone. He has authored three books in his own Bill James-inspired Hockey Abstract series, including the highly popular 2016 book, Stat Shot.
www.hockeyabstract.com | @robvollmanNHL (https://twitter.com/
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
