SunLED Introduces PX Series – LEDs for Pulse Oximetry Applications

Optoelectronic components have been evolving in application usages ever since its inception. What started out as simple indicator lights for ON/OFF purposes eventually expanded to LEDs being used aesthetically, enhancing the product in ways beyond indication. SunLED has proudly been a leading manufacturer in each of these turning points in opto technology. Lighting the way towards the next chapter in LED evolution, SunLED introduces the PX Series - Pulse Oximetry LEDs.SunLED's PX Series is available in various compact packages which are ideal for any medical or wearable device. This series comes in both single and dual wavelength package configurations. A variety of viewing angles are available to further provide design flexibility. Specific wavelengths of λP=660nm & 940nm with narrow spectral bandwidths provide the perfect LED solution for pulse oximetry applications.For a complete Sensor Application LED solution, SunLED's HRS Series are also readily available for Heart Rate Sensor applications.· Industry standard footprints· Optimal wavelengths for pulse oximetry applications· λP=660nm, 940nm· Available in dual wavelength package configurations· High efficient output at low currents· Compact package selections ideal for medical devices· Flat lens and dome lens versions available· Multiple viewing angle options· Pulse Oximetry· SpO2SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month.