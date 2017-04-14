 
News By Tag
* Led
* Led Lamp
* Led Lighting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Walnut
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


SunLED Introduces PX Series – LEDs for Pulse Oximetry Applications

SunLED Introduces PX Series – LEDs for Pulse Oximetry Applications
 
 
PX-160x120-tile
PX-160x120-tile
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Led
* Led Lamp
* Led Lighting

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Walnut - California - US

Subject:
* Products

WALNUT, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Optoelectronic components have been evolving in application usages ever since its inception.  What started out as simple indicator lights for ON/OFF purposes eventually expanded to LEDs being used aesthetically, enhancing the product in ways beyond indication.  SunLED has proudly been a leading manufacturer in each of these turning points in opto technology.  Lighting the way towards the next chapter in LED evolution, SunLED introduces the PX Series - Pulse Oximetry LEDs.

SunLED's PX Series is available in various compact packages which are ideal for any medical or wearable device.  This series comes in both single and dual wavelength package configurations. A variety of viewing angles are available to further provide design flexibility.  Specific wavelengths of λP=660nm & 940nm with narrow spectral bandwidths provide the perfect LED solution for pulse oximetry applications.

For a complete Sensor Application LED solution, SunLED's HRS Series are also readily available for Heart Rate Sensor applications.

Product Features

·         Industry standard footprints
·         Optimal wavelengths for pulse oximetry applications
·         λP=660nm, 940nm
·         Available in dual wavelength package configurations
·         High efficient output at low currents
·         Compact package selections ideal for medical devices
·         Flat lens and dome lens versions available
·         Multiple viewing angle options

Product Applications

·         Pulse Oximetry

·         SpO2

About SunLED
SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. The company offers an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 350 million LEDs per month. The company has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.
[Native Advertisement]

Contact:

SunLED Company, LLC
+1-909-594-6000

E-mail:

sales@SunLEDusa.com

Web site:

www.SunLEDusa.com

Contact
Jimmy Htoy
***@sunledusa.com
End
Source:sunled
Email:***@sunledusa.com
Posted By:***@sunledusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Led, Led Lamp, Led Lighting
Industry:Electronics
Location:Walnut - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SunLED Corp. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share