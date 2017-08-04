News By Tag
Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) Announces the 2017 Summit Award Winners
IECRM CEO Marilyn Akers Stansbury remarked, "We are honored to recognize the best of the best in our industry. The Denver skyline is filled with beautiful buildings that our contractors worked on! It's so exciting to see all the amazing projects in which our members play an important role throughout the Rocky Mountain region. What a thrill for them to receive a prestigious award in a packed ballroom of their peers and colleagues with our highest turnout by far for this event!"
Notable attendees included Senator Kevin Priola of State Senate District 25, Mayor Joyce Downing of Northglenn, and Kurt Klanderud, CEO of GH Phipps Construction Companies.
Announcing this year's IECRM Summit Award winners:
Highest Peak Award, Celebrating "Best in Show" of the 11th Annual Summit Awards Weifield Contracting Group (http://www.weifieldcontracting.com/
Residential Project of the Year: Multi-Family Residential Construction:
Commercial Project of the Year Over $3M: Dry Creek / Arrow Electronics Headquarters Project -- Weifield Group Contracting (Denver, CO)
Commercial Project of the Year $1.5M-$3M: National Renewable Energy Laboratory -- Energy Systems Integration Facility -- Encore Electric (http://www.encoreelectric.com/)
Commercial Project of the Year $500K-$1.5M:
Commercial Project of the Year Under $500K: Silver Oaks Tenant Finish -- ClayDean Electric(Denver, CO)
Industrial Project of the Year Over $3M: Lonesome Creek Gas Processing Plant -- Kenny Electric Services (https://www.kenny-
Industrial Project of the Year $500K-$1.5M:
Energy Efficiency and Green Construction Project of the Year: Foothills Solar and Substation Project -- Namaste Solar (http://www.namastesolar.com/)
Announcing this year's Special Peak Award winners:
Electrical Service Award, for Exhibiting Excellence in Electrical Service
Integrity Electrical Services (http://www.integrityele.com/)
General Contractor of the Year, nominated by IECRM contractor members
GH Phipps Construction Companies (http://www.ghphipps.com/)
Safety Excellence Award, for Exhibiting an Impressive Track Record of Safety
Weifield Group Contracting (Denver, CO)
Announcing this year's Education Award winners:
IECRM Alumni of the Year
Sam Gluck, Master Electrician, Service Director at Weifield Group Contracting
IECRM Instructor of the Year
Jeff Magee, Chief Operating Officer at Magee Electric (http://www.mageeelectric.com/)
Announcing this year's Executive Award winners:
Community Service Award, for community involvement, industry advocacy and volunteer work Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric (http://www.precisionplumbing.com/)
Legislative Award, for legislative work in support of the electrical industry and workforce education Senator Kevin Priola (https://leg.colorado.gov/
Executive Director Award, for leadership and innovation in the energy, electrical and construction industry City of Northglenn (https://www.northglenn.org/)
Industry Partner of the Year Award, for strongly supporting IECRM and the
energy, electrical and construction industry Thomas & Betts - A Member of the ABB Group (http://www.tnb.com/)
The event was hosted by IECRM (www.iecrm.org)
"CRS is proud to be a sponsor of the 11th Annual IECRM Summit Awards. These awards showcase and recognize the many contributions and outstanding services IECRM members provide throughout the industry from innovative design to safe workplace practices. They highlight excellence in projects, people, and companies in the industry." Said Grant Chaffin of CRS Insurance.
Additional sponsors of the 11th Annual Summit Awards include: Allcable, Inc. (www.allcableco.com)
Registration is now open for the 2017 Wire-Off Electrical Skills Competition and Energy Expo, showcasing the latest tools, products, and supplies in the energy industry, on Friday, May 19th. During the event, IECRM will hold a blood drive to benefit patients in need in our communities. Donors will be provided with snacks and will have an opportunity to, win door prizes, and enjoy a complimentary BBQ lunch at 1pm. To register or for more information please visit: www.iecrm.org/
About Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM)
Since 1981, the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) has been the leading electrical and renewable energy contractor association in Colorado. Representing more than 200 member companies and educating over 1,500 electrical apprentices and licensed electricians annually, IECRM is dedicated to educating, promoting, and advancing the energy industry and merit shop philosophy.
IECRM, located in Denver, Colorado, is a chapter of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), a national trade association for merit shop electrical and systems contractors.
View all photos of the IECRM 11th Annual Summit Awards on facebook.com/
Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain
