Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) Announces the 2017 Summit Award Winners

-- On Thursday, April 13th, a record-breaking 200 electrical, energy, and construction professionals and associates gathered at the Denver Athletic Club's Grand Ballroom for the 11Annual IECRM Summit Awards Banquet. The annual awards ceremony hosted by IECRM (Independent Electrical Contractors - Rocky Mountain) recognizes companies in the electrical, construction, and renewable energy fields for projects that exhibit excellence in the categories of residential, commercial, industrial, energy efficiency, and safe work practices. Also recognized are individuals that demonstrate excellence in community service, political advocacy, and contributing back to the industry. IECRM is the premier nonprofit electrical and energy trade association in Colorado, the second largest chapter of IEC, and the largest IEC electrical apprenticeship training facility in the United States.IECRM CEO Marilyn Akers Stansbury remarked, "We are honored to recognize the best of the best in our industry. The Denver skyline is filled with beautiful buildings that our contractors worked on! It's so exciting to see all the amazing projects in which our members play an important role throughout the Rocky Mountain region. What a thrill for them to receive a prestigious award in a packed ballroom of their peers and colleagues with our highest turnout by far for this event!"Notable attendees included Senator Kevin Priola of State Senate District 25, Mayor Joyce Downing of Northglenn, and Kurt Klanderud, CEO of GH Phipps Construction Companies.Highest Peak Award, Celebrating "Best in Show" of the 11th Annual Summit Awards Weifield Contracting Group ( http://www.weifieldcontracting.com/ ) (Denver, CO)Multi-Family Residential Construction:-- 1st Electric Contractors, Inc. ( http://www.1stelectric.net/ ) (Lakewood, CO)-- Weifield Group Contracting (Denver, CO)-- Encore Electric (http://www.encoreelectric.com/)(Denver, CO)-- Weifield Group Contracting (Denver, CO)-- ClayDean Electric(Denver, CO)Kenny Electric Services (https://www.kenny-electric.com/)(Denver, CO & Fort Collins, CO)-- Weifield Group Contracting (Denver, CO)-- Namaste Solar (http://www.namastesolar.com/)(Denver, CO & Boulder, CO)Electrical Service Award, for Exhibiting Excellence in Electrical ServiceIntegrity Electrical Services (http://www.integrityele.com/)(Golden, CO)General Contractor of the Year, nominated by IECRM contractor membersGH Phipps Construction Companies (http://www.ghphipps.com/)(Golden, CO)Safety Excellence Award, for Exhibiting an Impressive Track Record of SafetyWeifield Group Contracting (Denver, CO)IECRM Alumni of the YearSam Gluck, Master Electrician, Service Director at Weifield Group ContractingIECRM Instructor of the YearJeff Magee, Chief Operating Officer at Magee Electric (http://www.mageeelectric.com/)Community Service Award, for community involvement, industry advocacy and volunteer work Precision Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric (http://www.precisionplumbing.com/)Legislative Award, for legislative work in support of the electrical industry and workforce education Senator Kevin Priola (https://leg.colorado.gov/legislators/kevin-priola), State Senate District 25Executive Director Award, for leadership and innovation in the energy, electrical and construction industry City of Northglenn (https://www.northglenn.org/)Industry Partner of the Year Award, for strongly supporting IECRM and theenergy, electrical and construction industry Thomas & Betts - A Member of the ABB Group (http://www.tnb.com/)The event was hosted by IECRM (www.iecrm.org)with the support of CRS Insurance Brokerage (www.crsdenver.com), Premier Sponsor of the event."CRS is proud to be a sponsor of the 11Annual IECRM Summit Awards. These awards showcase and recognize the many contributions and outstanding services IECRM members provide throughout the industry from innovative design to safe workplace practices. They highlight excellence in projects, people, and companies in the industry." Said Grant Chaffin of CRS Insurance.Additional sponsors of the 11th Annual Summit Awards include: Allcable, Inc. (www.allcableco.com), All Copy Products (www.allcopyproducts.com), Bauerle & Company, P.C. (www.bcdenver.com), Carlton Electric, Inc. (www.carltonelectric.com), Corey Electrical Engineering, Inc. (www.coreyeng.com), Pinnacol Assurance (www.pinnacol.com), and Hubbell Lighting (www.hubbelllighting.com)Registration is now open for the 2017 Wire-Off Electrical Skills Competition and Energy Expo, showcasing the latest tools, products, and supplies in the energy industry, on Friday, May 19th. During the event, IECRM will hold a blood drive to benefit patients in need in our communities. Donors will be provided with snacks and will have an opportunity to, win door prizes, and enjoy a complimentary BBQ lunch at 1pm. To register or for more information please visit: www.iecrm.org/energyexpo17.Since 1981, the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) has been the leading electrical and renewable energy contractor association in Colorado. Representing more than 200 member companies and educating over 1,500 electrical apprentices and licensed electricians annually, IECRM is dedicated to educating, promoting, and advancing the energy industry and merit shop philosophy.IECRM, located in Denver, Colorado, is a chapter of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), a national trade association for merit shop electrical and systems contractors.