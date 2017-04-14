 
Industry News





Joshua Lepchitz Joins Invictus Law

Invictus Law has gained new associate attorney: Joshua Lepchitz.
 
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Joshua Lepchitz, a lawyer focused on criminal defense and civil litigation, recently joined the Invictus Law firm after working in the Aiken South Carolina Solicitor's Office. His professional experience provides the valuable advantage of understanding how opposing counsel will prepare and prosecute criminal charges.

Additionally, his experience in personal injury will be an incredibly useful resource to Invictus Law as he routinely assists the Principal Attorney of the firm in preparing civil litigation clients and their case matters for trial. He will be representing clients in the Commonwealth General District, Juvenile & Domestic District, and Circuit Courts in addition to the Eastern District of Virginia Federal Courts.

Mr. Lepchitz earned his bachelor's degree from William & Mary and later graduated from the University of Richmond Law School. While studying law, he represented the university in national trial advocacy tournaments and served as an editor for the University of Richmond Journal of Law and Technology, providing him with substantial trial and publishing experience.

Before beginning at Invictus Law, Mr. Lepchitz has worked as a law clerk for Davies, Barrell, Will, Lewellyn & Edwards, PLC in addition to the Solicitor's Office. He has also been an associate through Special Counsel for the Law Offices of Richard Serpe.

Mr. Lepchitz is also an active member of the community. He is an S.P.C.A. volunteer, a member of the Environmental Law Society, and part of the Trial Advocacy Board. Mr. Lepchitz is also a Williamsburg Warriors Lacrosse Club JV Coach.

For more information about the new associate attorney at Invictus law, visit his profile on the Invictus Law website here https://www.invictus-law.com/our-team/joshua-lepchitz/. The Invictus Law website is — https://www.invictus-law.com/ — can also be referenced for more details, or to start a criminal defense, civil, or personal injury case.

