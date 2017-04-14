News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Joshua Lepchitz Joins Invictus Law
Invictus Law has gained new associate attorney: Joshua Lepchitz.
Additionally, his experience in personal injury will be an incredibly useful resource to Invictus Law as he routinely assists the Principal Attorney of the firm in preparing civil litigation clients and their case matters for trial. He will be representing clients in the Commonwealth General District, Juvenile & Domestic District, and Circuit Courts in addition to the Eastern District of Virginia Federal Courts.
Mr. Lepchitz earned his bachelor's degree from William & Mary and later graduated from the University of Richmond Law School. While studying law, he represented the university in national trial advocacy tournaments and served as an editor for the University of Richmond Journal of Law and Technology, providing him with substantial trial and publishing experience.
Before beginning at Invictus Law, Mr. Lepchitz has worked as a law clerk for Davies, Barrell, Will, Lewellyn & Edwards, PLC in addition to the Solicitor's Office. He has also been an associate through Special Counsel for the Law Offices of Richard Serpe.
Mr. Lepchitz is also an active member of the community. He is an S.P.C.A. volunteer, a member of the Environmental Law Society, and part of the Trial Advocacy Board. Mr. Lepchitz is also a Williamsburg Warriors Lacrosse Club JV Coach.
For more information about the new associate attorney at Invictus law, visit his profile on the Invictus Law website here https://www.invictus-
Contact
ericleckie@leckielaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse