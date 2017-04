Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre: Calling Junior Miners to the Investment Battlefield Competition

Investor judging panel to award prizes to support development of new projects

Contact

Phillip LoFaso

Director of Marketing & Public Relations

***@miningcumbre.com Phillip LoFasoDirector of Marketing & Public Relations

End

-- The 2017 Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre, a new mining investment conference from the team behind Mining Indaba, is introducing a platform to support Latin America's new generation of emerging miners. The Investment Battlefield will give emerging mining companies the opportunity to pitch their projects to a panel of expert investors, competing for a number of prizes that will support the development of new projects."Identifying the best emerging mining companies for investors and supporting the development of new projects is at the core of Mining Cumbre. The Investment Battlefield competition takes this one step further by showcasing the leading junior miners," says Alex Grose, MD of the Mining Indaba.The 6 mining companies selected to pitch their projects will receive live feedback from the judging panel. With judges including the likes of Denham Capital's Caroline Donally, Andor Lips of Commodity Discovery Fund and Keith Spence of Global Mining Capital, the companies are set to receive invaluable input into their projects. The only criteria for entry in that the company is currently developing one to two projects in Latin America, and has a market cap below $50 million. There will be one overall winner of the battlefield and one runner up. Junior mining companies can apply to participate at http://bit.ly/ CumbreBattlefield For more Information about Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre visit: http://bit.ly/ MiningCumbre Harry ChapmanDirector of ContentInvesting in LatAm Mining CumbreHarry.Chapman (mailto:Harry.Chapman@miningcumbre.com)@miningcumbre.com