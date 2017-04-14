News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre: Calling Junior Miners to the Investment Battlefield Competition
Investor judging panel to award prizes to support development of new projects
"Identifying the best emerging mining companies for investors and supporting the development of new projects is at the core of Mining Cumbre. The Investment Battlefield competition takes this one step further by showcasing the leading junior miners," says Alex Grose, MD of the Mining Indaba.
The 6 mining companies selected to pitch their projects will receive live feedback from the judging panel. With judges including the likes of Denham Capital's Caroline Donally, Andor Lips of Commodity Discovery Fund and Keith Spence of Global Mining Capital, the companies are set to receive invaluable input into their projects. The only criteria for entry in that the company is currently developing one to two projects in Latin America, and has a market cap below $50 million. There will be one overall winner of the battlefield and one runner up. Junior mining companies can apply to participate at http://bit.ly/
For more Information about Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre visit: http://bit.ly/
For more information please contact:
Harry Chapman
Director of Content
Investing in LatAm Mining Cumbre
Harry.Chapman (mailto:Harry.Chapman@
Contact
Phillip LoFaso
Director of Marketing & Public Relations
***@miningcumbre.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse