News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
W.O.E. Comes to Atlanta for its Inaugural Event
Celebrating Atlanta's Unstoppable Female Entrepreneurs at The Wimbish House
W.O.E. (WOMEN ONLY ENTREPRENEURS)
Far from your typical networking event, W.O.E. is an experience. "Think of W.O.E. as the fun of Ellen meets the depth of Oprah for women entrepreneurs"
With statistics showing that female and minority founders are still underrepresented in the startup community, W.O.E. seeks to spark a movement of brave action, impact, confidence, and collaboration among this powerful group.
Join 100+ of Atlanta's fabulous, female trailblazers for an incredible evening featuring music by Foxxy, dancing by Lanita Patton of First Impressions, affirmations by Leah Fairman of Vibrate Higher, and a provocative interview with the Founder of Dance 101, Ofelia de La Valette.
This event takes place Tuesday, April 25th from 6pm - 9pm at The Wimbish House on 1150 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Dress code: Authentic. To learn more and purchase your ticket visit https://woeatl.eventbrite.com.
This event is hosted by Stefanie Diaz, Founder of Mastermind Your Launch and Michael Cowherd, Founder of On The Way!
Contact
Mastermind Your Launch
***@mastermindyourlaunch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse