April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615


W.O.E. Comes to Atlanta for its Inaugural Event

Celebrating Atlanta's Unstoppable Female Entrepreneurs at The Wimbish House
 
 
Join 100+ of Atlanta's female founders
Join 100+ of Atlanta's female founders
 
ATLANTA - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Women entrepreneurs from across Atlanta will converge on Midtown's historic Wimbish House on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 to celebrate the highs and woes of blazing your own trail as a female and minority in the startup and business communities.

W.O.E. (WOMEN ONLY ENTREPRENEURS) is a night of galvanizing unstoppable women to be empowered and comfortable in their own skin while being united and uplifted in sisterhood. Curated through genuine, honest and transparent conversations about the woes, obstacles, and triumphs of a woman's journey. Combined with fun-spirited activities that embrace femininity and stir the soul.

Far from your typical networking event, W.O.E. is an experience. "Think of W.O.E. as the fun of Ellen meets the depth of Oprah for women entrepreneurs", says host and co-organizer Stefanie Diaz, Founder and Radio Host of Mastermind Your Launch. "We'll be raising the energy with a dj, dancing, and affirmations, while also going deep with a soul-level interview that will leave the women in the room feeling unstoppable in their own entrepreneurial journey".

With statistics showing that female and minority founders are still underrepresented in the startup community, W.O.E. seeks to spark a movement of brave action, impact, confidence, and collaboration among this powerful group.

Join 100+ of Atlanta's fabulous, female trailblazers for an incredible evening featuring music by Foxxy, dancing by Lanita Patton of First Impressions, affirmations by Leah Fairman of Vibrate Higher, and a provocative interview with the Founder of Dance 101, Ofelia de La Valette.

This event takes place Tuesday, April 25th from 6pm - 9pm at The Wimbish House on 1150 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Dress code: Authentic. To learn more and purchase your ticket visit https://woeatl.eventbrite.com.

This event is hosted by Stefanie Diaz, Founder of Mastermind Your Launch and Michael Cowherd, Founder of On The Way!

