Western bitters bottles from the 1800s score big at American Bottle Auctions online-only Auction #63

A Lacour's Sarsapariphere Western bitters bottle, made circa 1866-1875, the early variant number one in a color that is desirable to collectors, and an E. G. Lyons & Co. Mfgrs. (San Francisco) very early Western bitters each sold for $35,650.