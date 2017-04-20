News By Tag
Naylor & Braster Appoints Andrew Sharples Associate Attorney
Prior to joining Naylor & Braster, Sharples was a senior associate attorney at Wood Smith Henning & Berman, LLP in Las Vegas where he specialized in insurance defense litigation and represented developers in construction defect litigation matters. He was also an associate attorney at Koeller Nebeker Carlson & Haluck, LLP in Las Vegas.
Among Sharples' successes was representation of the developer in View of Black Mountain v. American Black Mountain Ltd. Partnership, a landmark Nevada construction defect case in which the Nevada Supreme Court clarified the ability and circumstances under which a homeowners' association may litigate the individual claims of its members under Nevada's construction defect statute.
"Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are really excited to have him join our team," said Jennifer Braster, managing partner of Naylor & Braster.
Sharples received his bachelor's degree and law degree from Wayne State University in Detroit. During his law school studies, Sharples represented indigent clients through the Washtenaw County Office of Public Defender and received the university's Warrior Pro Bono Award for his public interest legal volunteer work.
ABOUT NAYLOR & BRASTER
Las Vegas-based law firm Naylor & Braster was founded in 2014 by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster. The firm focuses on commercial litigation, construction law, appellate law and alternative dispute resolution. For more information, visit www.naylorandbrasterlaw.com or call 702-420-7000.
