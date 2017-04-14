News By Tag
Belman Homes Showcases 2 Projects in the 2017 MBA Spring Tour
The MBA Spring Tour has celebrated the beginning of new home construction season in the Milwaukee metropolitan area for 27 years. Whether you are looking for a condo, starter home, to build a new home, your quest should begin at the MBA Spring Tour.
Belman Homes will have 2 projects at the following locations:
- (Condo) Sequoia French Country Model at 3506 Hawthorn Hill Drive, Waukesha (Woodland Hills Subdivision)
- (Single-Family)
Belman Homes encourages those interested in building a new home, or looking for a move-in ready home to visit and ask questions.
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
Contact
Belman Homes
***@belmanhomes.com
