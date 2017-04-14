 
Industry News





Belman Homes Showcases 2 Projects in the 2017 MBA Spring Tour

 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Belman Homes is pleased to announce its participation in the 2017 MBA Spring Tour, held by the Metropolitan Builders Association. The regional site tour runs Saturdays and Sundays, from Noon to 4:00 p.m., April 22-23, April 29-30, and May 6-7.

The MBA Spring Tour has celebrated the beginning of new home construction season in the Milwaukee metropolitan area for 27 years. Whether you are looking for a condo, starter home, to build a new home, your quest should begin at the MBA Spring Tour.

Belman Homes will have 2 projects at the following locations:

-       (Condo) Sequoia French Country Model at 3506 Hawthorn Hill Drive, Waukesha (Woodland Hills Subdivision)
-       (Single-Family) Augustine Model at 1609 Whistling Hill Circle, Sussex (Windrush Subdivision) *please follow these directions: From I-94 W, take Exit WI-16 W/WI-16 Trunk W, take Exit 184, turn right to continue on Jungbluth Road, right onto County Rd K/Waukesha K, subdivision located on your right.

Belman Homes encourages those interested in building a new home, or looking for a move-in ready home to visit and ask questions.

ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at 262-544-4648 or visit: http://www.belmanhomes.com

