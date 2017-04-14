Commercial Real Estate Update for April 2017

commercial- realestate_ trends12- 2016

--• ClickBank & Truckstop.com leased 19,700 SF at Stevens-Henager Building, decreasing vacancy in Southwest Boise to 6.9%.• St. Alphonsus leased 7,000 SF at Emerald Station in West Boise where vacancy is 11.6%.• Central Boise (12.6%) vacancy reached its lowest point in over a year.• Vacancy in the Idaho Center submarket decreased for the third consecutive month (17.2%).• Overall vacancy decreased for the third consecutive month, setting a new record low of 3.7%.• BBG Ventures leased 39,900 SF in South Nampa decreasing vacancy to 3.4%.• 30,500 SF was purchased by Xanadu Holdings in Central Boise where vacancy fell to 3.7%.• Vacancy in the Airport submarket reached 4.9%, the lowest it has been since 2015.• Macy's (103,600 SF) closed, while WinCo (85,000 SF) opened a new location, in the Idaho Center submarket, increasing vacancy to 29.4%.• Shopko closed its 110,000 SF store at Eagle and Fairview increasing vacancy in Meridian to 8.5%.• 4 Wheel Parts leased 9,100 SF in West Boise where vacancy decreased for the fourth consecutive month (8.4%).• Vacancy in South Nampa decreased to 11.2%, partly due to Pathways Management Group leasing 8,100 SF at Holly Plaza.