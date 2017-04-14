Commercial Real Estate Update for April 2017

 
BOISE, Idaho - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Office Update

Total vacancy decreased from 9.8% to 9.6% in March. Multitenant vacancy decreased from 14.5% to 14.4%.
• ClickBank & Truckstop.com leased 19,700 SF at Stevens-Henager Building, decreasing vacancy in Southwest Boise to 6.9%.
• St. Alphonsus leased 7,000 SF at Emerald Station in West Boise where vacancy is 11.6%.
• Central Boise (12.6%) vacancy reached its lowest point in over a year.
• Vacancy in the Idaho Center submarket decreased for the third consecutive month (17.2%).

Industrial Update

Overall vacancy decreased from 4.0% to 3.7% in March. Multitenant vacancy decreased from 8.6% to 8.5%.
• Overall vacancy decreased for the third consecutive month, setting a new record low of 3.7%.
• BBG Ventures leased 39,900 SF in South Nampa decreasing vacancy to 3.4%.
• 30,500 SF was purchased by Xanadu Holdings in Central Boise where vacancy fell to 3.7%.
• Vacancy in the Airport submarket reached 4.9%, the lowest it has been since 2015.

Retail Update

Total vacancy increased from 8.3% to 9.3% in March. Unanchored vacancy increased from 11.9% to 12.7%.
• Macy's (103,600 SF) closed, while WinCo (85,000 SF) opened a new location, in the Idaho Center submarket, increasing vacancy to 29.4%.
• Shopko closed its 110,000 SF store at Eagle and Fairview increasing vacancy in Meridian to 8.5%.
• 4 Wheel Parts leased 9,100 SF in West Boise where vacancy decreased for the fourth consecutive month (8.4%).
• Vacancy in South Nampa decreased to 11.2%, partly due to Pathways Management Group leasing 8,100 SF at Holly Plaza.
Source:TOK Commercial
