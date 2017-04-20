 
Businesswoman K. Patrice Williams Goes to Washington DC as Diabetes Advocate

K. Patrice Williams invited to be a part of the American Diabetes Association's Call to Congress Advocacy Day. She meets with congressional representatives to ask for their help in stopping the diabetes epidemic.
 
 
Businesswoman K. Patrice Williams in front of Rep. John Garamendi's office.
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- K. Patrice Williams, owner of the advocacy and outreach firm BrandGOV, was invited recently by the American diabetes Association (ADA) to be a part of the organization's 2017 Call to Congress Advocacy Day in Washington DC. She met with the staffs of several California House and Senate representatives including, John Garamendi (D-CA3), Doris Matsui (D-CA6) and Senators Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) to encourage support for the fight against diabetes.  She was one of several people chosen from across California and the country to speak to their congressional representatives on behalf of the 116 million people, or more than 36% of the nation's population, who have either been diagnosed as diabetic or pre-diabetic.

"I was honored to be chosen by the American Diabetes Association, the largest and most authoritative group of its kind in the world," she says.   "I am looking forward to continued work with the organization as part of its efforts to prevent and cure what has become an epidemic in our country."

Williams was in Washington as part of an ADA advocacy group that included the organization's leadership, care professionals, researchers from several major medical and educational institutions, and members of the association's Team Tackle – NFL football players who help create awareness around diabetes issues.  Collectively, members of the group held a total of 188 meetings with their House and Senate representatives.

At those meetings they discussed the ADA's legislative priorities for 2017.  Those goals include asking Congress to protect health insurance for people with diabetes by strengthening sections of the Affordable Care Act; seeking more federal funds for diabetes research and programs; and asking for congressional help to examine factors contributing to the rising cost of Insulin.

"For the most part, the people we met with were extremely supportive of our goals," she says.

The event also featured a press conference where Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME) spoke and were presented with a petition signed by over 235,000 people asking Congress to address the increasing cost of Insulin.

Diabetes is a significant health issue in California and Solano County.  More than half of the state's residents or fifty-five percent (55%) either have diabetes or are pre-diabetic or undiagnosed, according to a study issued last year by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. And Solano County has one of the highest percentages in the state, ten-percent, of residents over the age of 20 that are diabetic, according to the latest statistics available from the Center for Disease Control.

Williams has a personal connection to the disease. Both her grandmother and father died from complications of diabetes and she was recently diagnosed as pre-diabetic.  She plans to work at the local and state levels to create more awareness of the health risks and costs associated with diabetes, and how the current epidemic is affecting healthcare resources.

#

About BrandGOV

BrandGOV is a full service policy advocacy firm. Its team of highly-experienced strategists understands the multifaceted nature of government affairs and policymaking and works with clients to protect their interests and create innovative programs in transportation, clean energy, healthcare, economic development, real estate development, affordable housing, international trade and insurance. The company's presence and relationships in local, county and state governments, as well as Washington, DC, allows it to serve as a forceful advocate for its clients. For more information on BrandGOV's areas of expertise and services, please visit www.brandgov.com.

About the American Diabetes Association

Founded in 1940, the association is a large organization with over 500,000 members and more than one million volunteers.  Its mission is to prevent and cure diabetes.  It helps fund research and provides assistance, numerous programs and information to thousands of people with diabetes, their families, and caregivers.  It also advocates for diabetes-related healthcare policy and works to fight discrimination against people with diabetes.  It is based in Arlington, Virginia and has local offices across the United States.  For more information, please visit www.diabetes.org.

Page Updated Last on: Apr 20, 2017
