Northwestern Mutual – Chicago's Helping Hands Make Care Packages for Hospitalized Kids

Financial planning firm's good deeds shared with Ronald McDonald House of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana
 
 
Financial professionals Chuck Volpentesta and Diane Vollmert with their families
Financial professionals Chuck Volpentesta and Diane Vollmert with their families
 
CHICAGO - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- There were a lot of helping hands, both big and small when Northwestern Mutual – Chicago transformed its office into a production line assembling goodie bags for hospitalized children. Tables filled with books, toys, puzzles and other goodies were overflowing as volunteers packed more than 70 bags that were delivered to the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's Hospital.

"We are grateful to our financial professionals who through this event are sharing our philanthropic cause with their families and friends," said Corey D. McQuade, managing partner.

"We hope that through this outreach we can provide some joy to children who can be facing the most difficult of life circumstances," he added.

The volunteers also made personalized cards with uplifting messages for Cards for Hospitalized Kids and helped raise funds for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

In 2014, the Chicago-based financial planning firm joined forces with Northwestern Mutual's national childhood cancer initiative to accelerate the search for cures for childhood cancer and to provide support for families fighting the disease. Through an annual golf outing, hosting lemonade stands in the community, running as charity runners, and other fun events the firm raises funds for the childhood cancer research and its non-profit partner Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

To help support local families, in 2015, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago and its district offices in Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, began a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. The financial planning firm regularly engages its associates with days of service providing meals for families staying at one of the five local houses.  In 2016, in conjunction with the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, the firm presented a $25,000 grant that supports local programming.

This is the second year that the firm's Childhood Cancer Impact Committee has organized the care package event. In 2016, care packages were made for hospitalized children at The University of Chicago Medicine Comer's Children Hospital.

The Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Childhood Cancer Impact Committee includes: Nikki Perryman, Kara Knipps, Jenny Eason, Martha Glodz, Jamie Schrad, Cassie Brehmer, Molly Phalin, Devon Anthony, Matt Ward, Angela Cappelluti, Jack Wambach, Brian Dwyer, Dionna Johnson, Kevin Reddington and Amita Gupta.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual – Chicago's community involvement visit our website at http://chicago.nm.com/~CommunityInvolvement.htm

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/) has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

