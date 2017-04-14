News By Tag
Countertop Installation Company near Plymouth Discusses Granite Countertops
Northstar Granite Tops shares the many reasons why granite makes an ideal material for kitchen countertops.
Durability. Granite is great for kitchen countertops in Minneapolis homes because of its durability. That means busy Minneapolis families don't have to worry about being too careful around it as long as they take time to clean it and have it resealed on a regular basis. Granite offers a bold, beautiful look that is also incredibly durable and long-lasting.
With basic care and cleaning, granite kitchen countertops could last several decades. This makes them an excellent investment. And because of their timeless beauty, they will continue to look great for years to come.
Bacteria resistance. Granite's natural resistance to bacteria makes it ideal for rooms like kitchens. There is no need to use harsh chemicals to keep granite kitchen countertops disinfected. This makes cleaning them and keeping them clean quite easy and the typical cooking area free of chemicals. Just wiping them down on a regular basis and cleaning up spills can keep them clean.
Style. More people are catching on to how effortlessly granite kitchen countertops enhance a kitchen's style and ambiance. And, no two slabs of granite are exactly alike, meaning every granite counter will look unique and unlike any other. Granite kitchen countertops will always be unique to those who purchase them.
Ease of maintenance. Keeping granite kitchen countertops clean is easy! Simply wipe them down with a soft cloth and mild soap, rinse and dry them. And, depending on the type of granite, resealing them may not be necessary.
Versatility. Due to its uniqueness and durability, granite makes a great choice for homes and families of all sizes. It adds a touch of luxury and elegance while standing the test of time. It also comes in a variety of patterns and colors so a customer is sure to find the granite kitchen countertops that are perfect to match their home's unique décor.
Northstar Granite Tops designs, fabricates and installs custom natural and engineered countertops for the Twin Cities area. They can install kitchen and bar countertops, bathroom vanities, fireplace surrounds and more.
For more than 15 years, WebDrafter.com has been serving clients nationwide with graphic design, website design, search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Their talented team of graphic designers, web designers and marketers are capable of handling clients in nearly any industry. For more information about their online marketing services, visit their website at http://www.webdrafter.com/
