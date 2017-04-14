News By Tag
* Medicine
* Health
* Feet
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Achilles Tendon Disorders & Treatment Center
There are several diseases that can affect the Achilles tendon. Two common disorders that affect it are Achilles tendonosis and Achilles tendonitis. Achilles tendonitis is an inflammation of the Achilles tendon which is typically shortlived, however over time the condition usually progresses to a degeneration of the tendon which is Achilles tendonosis.
By this time the tendon loses its organized structure and is very likely to develop microscopic tears. At times the degeneration occurs in the location where the Achilles tendon attaches to the heel bone. In some rare cases chronic degeneration which can be painful may result in rapture of the tendon.
You can get great treatment options in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.http://www.wellness.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse