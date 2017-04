Achilles Tendon Disorders & Treatment Center

End

The Achilles tendon which is the longest tendon in the body runs down the back of the lower leg and connects the calf muscle to the heel bone. Also referred to as the "heel cord," - A tendon is a band of tissue that connects a muscle to a bone. the Achilles tendon facilitates walking by helping in raising the heel off the ground.There are several diseases that can affect the Achilles tendon. Two common disorders that affect it are Achilles tendonosis and Achilles tendonitis. Achilles tendonitis is an inflammation of the Achilles tendon which is typically shortlived, however over time the condition usually progresses to a degeneration of the tendon which is Achilles tendonosis.By this time the tendon loses its organized structure and is very likely to develop microscopic tears. At times the degeneration occurs in the location where the Achilles tendon attaches to the heel bone. In some rare cases chronic degeneration which can be painful may result in rapture of the tendon.