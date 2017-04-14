News By Tag
The Florida Prosperity Partnership Names New Director
Gonzalez has over 20 years of experience practicing law and volunteering on boards of nonprofit agencies. She began her career in a private practice as an associate and then a partner in a small law firm in Lakeland, Florida. She has since volunteered on the boards of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the United Way of Central Florida, and was named executive director of Heart of Florida Legal Aid Society, Inc. (HOFLA) in 2008. In November 2014, Gonzalez became the Executive Director of the Lee County Legal Aid Society, where she continues to work.
This year, LCLAS celebrates 50 years of access to justice for Lee County's most vulnerable and at-risk members of the community. Gonzalez looks forward to to continuing the efforts of LCLAS and carrying her experience into her role at the Florida Prosperity Partnership to further provide help, hope, and possibility for children, adults, and families across the state.
"It is an honor to serve on FPP's board of directors as I am a firm believer of their mission to promote financial stability for all Floridians. I was first introduced to FPP as the executive director of HOFLA," said Alina. "Last year, I attended a United Way training event organized alongside FPP and reconnected with the organization. FPPS' vision goes hand in hand with LCLAS' mission of empowering our clients to achieve financial stability and alleviating the hardships of poverty," she said.
The Florida Prosperity Partnership, a 501(c)3 organization often referred to as FPP, exists to promote financial stability and economic prosperity for all Floridians. The FPP was established to engage, through a statewide collaboration of organizations that are holistically focused, to provide life-enhancing services to Floridians. Visit FPP online at http://www.floridaprosperitypartnership.org.
