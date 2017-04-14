 
News By Tag
* Law Community
* Non-profit
* Public Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


The Florida Prosperity Partnership Names New Director

 
 
Alina Head Shot
Alina Head Shot
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Law Community
Non-profit
Public Service

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Alina Gonzalez-Dockery, Executive Director of the Lee County Legal Aid Society (LCLAS) was appointed new director and member of The Florida Prosperity Partnership.

Gonzalez has over 20 years of experience practicing law and volunteering on boards of nonprofit agencies. She began her career in a private practice as an associate and then a partner in a small law firm in Lakeland, Florida. She has since volunteered on the boards of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the United Way of Central Florida, and was named executive director of Heart of Florida Legal Aid Society, Inc. (HOFLA) in 2008. In November 2014, Gonzalez became the Executive Director of the Lee County Legal Aid Society, where she continues to work.

This year, LCLAS celebrates 50 years of access to justice for Lee County's most vulnerable and at-risk members of the community. Gonzalez looks forward to to continuing the efforts of LCLAS and carrying her experience into her role at the Florida Prosperity Partnership to further provide help, hope, and possibility for children, adults, and families across the state.

"It is an honor to serve on FPP's board of directors as I am a firm believer of their mission to promote financial stability for all Floridians. I was first introduced to FPP as the executive director of HOFLA," said Alina. "Last year, I attended a United Way training event organized alongside FPP and reconnected with the organization. FPPS' vision goes hand in hand with LCLAS' mission of empowering our clients to achieve financial stability and alleviating the hardships of poverty," she said.

The Florida Prosperity Partnership, a 501(c)3 organization often referred to as FPP, exists to promote financial stability and economic prosperity for all Floridians. The FPP was established to engage, through a statewide collaboration of organizations that are holistically focused, to provide life-enhancing services to Floridians. Visit FPP online at http://www.floridaprosperitypartnership.org.
End
Source:Lee County Legal Aid Society
Email:***@paradisecg.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paradise Creative Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share