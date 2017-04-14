 
News By Tag
* Jaimie Hope
* Author
* Family Fest Pet Expo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Jaimie Hope is Coming to the 2017 Family Fest/Pet Expo

 
April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Jaimie Hope has just announced she will make her first author appearance of the year at the 2017 Family Fest/Pet Expo at Dutchess Stadium on Saturday, May 13th.

"As soon as I heard about this event I jumped at the opportunity. In addition to having all my books on hand for sale/signing, there will also be a bouncy house and other fun activities for the kids. And all leashed pets are welcome as well," the author said.

Jaimie Hope is predominately a children's book author, but she has also written novels and released her autobiography, so there's something for everyone.

"And if your kids are interested in superheroes and you haven't read The Lil' Defenders yet this is your chance to get your signed copy in time for the second book, The Lil' Defenders: The Return of the Yellow Menace, before it releases later in the month," Hope said.

The 2017 Family Fest/Pet Expo will be held on Saturday, May 13th (rain or shine) from 11 am - 3 pm.

To learn more about Jaimie Hope and her work, visit her website at www.jaimiehope.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:Jaimie Hope, Author, Family Fest Pet Expo
Industry:Books
Location:New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share