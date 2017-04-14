Jaimie Hope is Coming to the 2017 Family Fest/Pet Expo

End

-- Author Jaimie Hope has just announced she will make her first author appearance of the year at the 2017 Family Fest/Pet Expo at Dutchess Stadium on Saturday, May 13th."As soon as I heard about this event I jumped at the opportunity. In addition to having all my books on hand for sale/signing, there will also be a bouncy house and other fun activities for the kids. And all leashed pets are welcome as well," the author said.Jaimie Hope is predominately a children's book author, but she has also written novels and released her autobiography, so there's something for everyone."And if your kids are interested in superheroes and you haven't read The Lil' Defenders yet this is your chance to get your signed copy in time for the second book, The Lil' Defenders: The Return of the Yellow Menace, before it releases later in the month," Hope said.The 2017 Family Fest/Pet Expo will be held on Saturday, May 13th (rain or shine) from 11 am - 3 pm.To learn more about Jaimie Hope and her work, visit her website at www.jaimiehope.com