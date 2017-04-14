Solus Project Releases Updated, Free Operating System for Intel- and AMD-based Personal Computers

Solus offers home users a Linux-based system that provides choice, security, and stability.

-- With more home computer users concerned about online privacy and data security, the Solus Project recently announced the latest series of updates to its Linux-based operating system. Solus offers users a free, safe, and effective alternative to commercial operating systems. The newest Solus releases are ready to download at www.solus-project.com for installation on most modern Intel- and AMD-based personal computers."Solus brings together the best that the free software world has to offer," said Ikey Doherty, founder and lead developer of the Solus Project. "We've spent the past four months improving every aspect of our operating system to ensure the best user experience possible."The latest Solus release, officially published on April 18, offers a choice of three user interfaces: the Budgie Desktop, which has been specially developed by and for Solus; GNOME 3, a sleek, modern interface produced by one of the world's largest free software projects; and MATE, a classic computer desktop optimized for less powerful hardware.All three desktops come with a ready-to-use suite of home and office applications, as well as the Solus Software Center, the Solus Project's in-house app store, which features a library of hundreds of programs that are 100 percent free to download, copy, and use.The Software Center also provides regular system security updates from the Solus Project developers. Solus is a "rolling" release, meaning that once users install the operating system, they will continue to receive security and performance upgrades indefinitely. According to Doherty, "The rolling release model ensures our users always have the latest software without imposing an artificial 'end of life' date that forces them to install a completely different operating system."To further ensure the best security and performance, Solus is based on the latest long-term release of the Linux kernel. "Linux runs most of the servers that power the internet," Doherty noted. "The Linux kernel is backed by over 1,300 companies supporting more than 13,000 developers worldwide. Solus harnesses all of that effort and puts it to work for the average home computer user."Doherty emphasized that Solus makes user privacy a top priority. "Solus does not install software or updates on your system without your permission. We do not monitor our users or attempt to mine their data for marketing purposes. Solus provides an operating system, plain and simple."Doherty said Solus looks forward to making further advances throughout 2017, including moving the Budgie Desktop to a more powerful graphics stack and improving support for third-party applications such as Google's Chrome browser.About the Solus ProjectThe Solus Project is the premiere independent developer of Linux-based operating systems exclusively for the home user. The Solus Project released the initial version of its flagship operating system, Solus, in December 2015, featuring the Budgie Desktop. For more information, please visit www.solus-project.com/press-center.