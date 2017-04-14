News By Tag
In Retirement, Local Career Coach Gives Back
Interview2Work is Lorraine Beaman's retirement project. She has always hoped to start a company where she could teach newcomers to the work world how to secure desirable positions with grace and finesse.
"I love working with young people as they start planning what their career will look like," she said. "It's so rewarding to teach them about the process of finding a position and to teach them how to sell their aptitude and experiences to employers."
Beaman's 30-year career has been spent honing the delicate art of career coaching. She has worked as the director of career services for a regional business college, as the coordinator for UC Davis's Partner Opportunities Program which helps the partners of UC Davis faculty locate jobs, and operated her own career counseling firm called JLB Career Consulting.
She is passionate about educating job seekers about the job search process. "Once you understand how companies hire and search for individuals, you can learn to navigate job searches with ease," she said.
Her vocation has taught her the ins and outs of the hiring process and fomented her love for helping job seekers etch out rewarding careers. The College2Career Coach program consists of two components. The first component, the free College2Career Calendar helps students create a working resume, make professional connections, craft a personal pitch, develop interview strategies, and develop a professional polish throughout their last year of college.
The calendar helps students translate their academic experience into work experience, anticipate what they'd like their first job to look like and prepare for interviews. It provides students the inside scoop on employer's expectations for interviews and salary negotiation strategies before they start their job search.
The second component, monthly online group coaching sessions, gives students strategies for and insights to the job search that they may not have been aware of.
"Craigslist and online job boards should be last resort," said Lorraine Beaman, "The job hunt process should start first with networking. Companies tend to post jobs as a last resort when they have exhausted all of their connections to potential candidates."
Interview2Work's mission is to help new college graduates and first time professionals cut down on their post-graduation couch time and integrate directly into the workforce with a professional salary worthy of the intellect and industry that they've cultivated as students. A fairy godmother for those thirsty for professional experience, Beaman is passionate about helping the next generation integrate into the workforce.
Interview2Work also offers individualized coaching to help clients master job interviews, tactfully negotiate their salary and thrive during the onboarding process of their first position. The company takes the guesswork out of job-hunting and provides lasting lessons for job-hunters as they climb the career ladder.
"In 2014, I was a recent college graduate looking to start my career and really needed guidance with my job search," Bianca, a former client, said. "With Lorraine's help and support, I've landed an entry level position with a reputable company to begin my career in the health care industry. I've gained tremendous confidence and insight on my job search skills by working with Lorraine Beaman.
And Beaman is grateful too. "I feel so incredibly fortunate to not only have a career that I am passionate about, but to have a career that helps other people enjoy what they do for a living." More information about Interview2Work can be found online at http://www.interview2work.com.
