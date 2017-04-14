Browntsone Poets 2017 Anthology Reading at Park Plaza Restaurant

Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology cover by Bob Heman

Contact

Patricia Carragon

***@gmail.com Patricia Carragon

End

-- Brownstone Poets 2017 Anthology Book Event,A Celebration of Poetry and Prose from Poets fromBrownstone Poets Reading Series Held in Brooklyn HeightsThe list of readers from this anthology is growing, as well as the excitement!Barbara RosenthalBob HemanBrenda J. GannamCindy HochmanDaniela GioseffiErica MappFrancine WitteGabriel DonKaren NeubergNoel David CohenPatricia CarragonRobert GibbonsRosalie CalabreseSarah SaraiSteve DalachinskyTina ChanYoko OtomoZev TorresSaturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m.Park Plaza Restaurant220 Cadman Plaza WestBrooklyn Hts., NY 11201718-596-5900Free Admission— OPEN MICSUBWAYS: 2, 3 to Clark St. A, C to High St. 4, 5 to Borough HallBrownstone Poets has been inspiring poetry in Brooklyn since 2005. We strive to be unique and diverse, and we welcome a multitude of styles and forms. We would like to thank this year's sixty-four reader-contributors listed below, as well as our loyal attendees. Without their love for, and dedication to, our reading series, this anthology would not have been possible.We are proud to have the Himalayan poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma as our poet in residence. We would also like to honor this year's guest poet, Bruce Weber, and pay tribute to our fellow poets Bill Pyles and Frank Simone, who recently passed away.This collection of poetry, infused with Brooklyn imagery, is our contribution to the vibrant creative spirit in the borough of Kings.Planning on the Second Event at the Brooklyn Public Library in Park Slope for September. Stay tuned . . .Dear Contributors:you can read at both events if you like. You can read either from the anthology or both. At Park Plaza Restaurant, you can read for three to five minutes, depending on the attendance. Remember, time at the library must be kept to three minutes or less. For those contributors who have never rec'd their comp copy, you can pick it up at any Brownstone Poets reading, etc.Additional books on sale at the readings for $12You can order additional bookson Amazon.comfor $17.99• Paperback: 126 pages• Language: English• ISBN-10: 1544703740• ISBN-13: 978-1544703749• Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.3 x 11 inchesKindle edition for $6.99