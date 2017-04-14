News By Tag
Browntsone Poets 2017 Anthology Reading at Park Plaza Restaurant
A Celebration of Poetry and Prose from Poets from
Brownstone Poets Reading Series Held in Brooklyn Heights
The list of readers from this anthology is growing, as well as the excitement!
Barbara Rosenthal
Bob Heman
Brenda J. Gannam
Cindy Hochman
Daniela Gioseffi
Erica Mapp
Francine Witte
Gabriel Don
Karen Neuberg
Noel David Cohen
Patricia Carragon
Robert Gibbons
Rosalie Calabrese
Sarah Sarai
Steve Dalachinsky
Tina Chan
Yoko Otomo
Zev Torres
Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Park Plaza Restaurant
220 Cadman Plaza West
Brooklyn Hts., NY 11201
718-596-5900
Free Admission— OPEN MIC
SUBWAYS: 2, 3 to Clark St. A, C to High St. 4, 5 to Borough Hall
Brownstone Poets has been inspiring poetry in Brooklyn since 2005. We strive to be unique and diverse, and we welcome a multitude of styles and forms. We would like to thank this year's sixty-four reader-contributors listed below, as well as our loyal attendees. Without their love for, and dedication to, our reading series, this anthology would not have been possible.
We are proud to have the Himalayan poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma as our poet in residence. We would also like to honor this year's guest poet, Bruce Weber, and pay tribute to our fellow poets Bill Pyles and Frank Simone, who recently passed away.
This collection of poetry, infused with Brooklyn imagery, is our contribution to the vibrant creative spirit in the borough of Kings.
Planning on the Second Event at the Brooklyn Public Library in Park Slope for September. Stay tuned . . .
Dear Contributors:
you can read at both events if you like. You can read either from the anthology or both. At Park Plaza Restaurant, you can read for three to five minutes, depending on the attendance. Remember, time at the library must be kept to three minutes or less. For those contributors who have never rec'd their comp copy, you can pick it up at any Brownstone Poets reading, etc.
Additional books on sale at the readings for $12
http://brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/
You can order additional books
on Amazon.com
for $17.99
• Paperback: 126 pages
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 1544703740
• ISBN-13: 978-1544703749
• Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.3 x 11 inches
Kindle edition for $6.99
Contact
Patricia Carragon
***@gmail.com
End
