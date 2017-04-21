News By Tag
Book Brings Relief for Christian Singles Who Are Tired of Being Told to Wait On the Lord #LoveToRead
Finally, Answers to Help Politely Shut Up Well-meaning Cliché Quoting "Encouragers"
Just in time for World Book Day on April 23rd, the cult classic, Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate has been newly re-released for Kindle eBook readers for a special limited-time promotion of .99 cents per copy (or absolutely free for Kindle Unlimited readers) on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
• Recognize the wrong relationship before you get into it.
• Know what you need to do now to prepare for your future relationship.
• Identify your own unique must haves for a good relationship.
• Relax while you wait!
"Regret is expensive. But it's a price you don't have to pay." says author, Aleathea Dupree. She adds, "A lot of people get married then forget what it was like to be single. I promised myself I would never do that. Telling people to wait on the Lord without giving them reasons why is not enough to keep them from ending up in wrong relationships and living with regret. Singles are tired of being told to wait on the Lord without being told why."
The memoir, which reads like a suspense novel, tells the author's story of reluctant love wrapped in the intrigue of bigamy, murder, and redemption. For .99 cents or less, Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate gives readers the priceless advantage of understanding why they are still waiting. The promotion runs from April 23rd through April 26th. Readers who wish to get a copy can purchase from Amazon.com! #ChristianSingles #LoveToRead
About Aleathea Dupree
Aleathea Dupree is an author, edifier, faith catalyst, and philanthropist (aleatheadupree.com). She is an Amazon.com best-selling author of several books including, Though The Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate, Cheer Up Your Wife, and Rhino Faith. Aleathea is the founder of Deep Waters (http://aleatheadupree.com/
