Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Book Brings Relief for Christian Singles Who Are Tired of Being Told to Wait On the Lord #LoveToRead

Finally, Answers to Help Politely Shut Up Well-meaning Cliché Quoting "Encouragers"
 
 
"Singles are tired of being told to wait on the Lord without being told why."
"Singles are tired of being told to wait on the Lord without being told why."
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Being a single Christian woman is difficult. It's a delicate balancing act between wanting to be married, maintaining purity, and at the same time, not wanting to appear too desperate. All of this makes waiting for the right man to come along even more frustrating! The last thing you need is a clichéd word of "encouragement" like, "Just wait on the Lord." This usually suggests you have to be passive in your pursuit of relationship and just wait to be found. People keep telling you, "He that finds a wife finds a good thing..." thinking they are helping you. But it only makes you feel worse. You used to wonder when he's coming. Now you're beginning to wonder if he's coming. And the worst part is you have no idea why you're still waiting. But this book changes all that!

Just in time for World Book Day on April 23rd, the cult classic, Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate has been newly re-released for Kindle eBook readers for a special limited-time promotion of .99 cents per copy (or absolutely free for Kindle Unlimited readers) on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/Though-Vision-Tarry-Waiting-Promis...)! Single Christian women everywhere can finally get answers that will ease their frustration and help them to understand "Why?" they are still waiting. Knowing and understanding why opens your eyes to new relationship possibilities, gives you a fresh perspective about your wait, and equips you to:

• Recognize the wrong relationship before you get into it.
• Know what you need to do now to prepare for your future relationship.
• Identify your own unique must haves for a good relationship.
• Relax while you wait!

"Regret is expensive. But it's a price you don't have to pay." says author, Aleathea Dupree. She adds, "A lot of people get married then forget what it was like to be single. I promised myself I would never do that. Telling people to wait on the Lord without giving them reasons why is not enough to keep them from ending up in wrong relationships and living with regret. Singles are tired of being told to wait on the Lord without being told why."

The memoir, which reads like a suspense novel, tells the author's story of reluctant love wrapped in the intrigue of bigamy, murder, and redemption. For .99 cents or less, Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate gives readers the priceless advantage of understanding why they are still waiting. The promotion runs from April 23rd through April 26th. Readers who wish to get a copy can purchase from Amazon.com! #ChristianSingles #LoveToRead

About Aleathea Dupree
Aleathea Dupree is an author, edifier, faith catalyst, and philanthropist  (aleatheadupree.com). She is an Amazon.com best-selling author of several books including, Though The Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate, Cheer Up Your Wife, and Rhino Faith. Aleathea is the founder of Deep Waters (http://aleatheadupree.com/deepwaters), a relationship advice forum, now repository, with 750 topics. With over twenty years of experience helping people with their relationships, she is dedicated to helping you through the hard places in your journey of faith and life. You can connect with her on Instagram and Twitter @aleatheadupree (https://instagram.com/aleatheadupree) and on the Though the Vision Tarry: Waiting for My Promised Mate Facebook page at facebook.com/WhyWait

Aleathea Dupree
***@aleatheadupree.com
